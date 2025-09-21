Global tech, finance companies, employers warn H-1B visa holders to review travel plans
Dubai: Major US tech and finance employers are scrambling to guide staff after the White House announced a sharp fee increase for the H-1B visa program, a system relied upon by technology and consulting firms to recruit overseas talent.
From Sunday, new applications for H-1B visas will be subject to a $100,000 filing charge under a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump. The White House later clarified that the measure applies only to new petitions in the upcoming lottery cycle and does not affect current visa holders or renewals. An official statement stressed that existing visa holders can continue to travel freely.
Despite those assurances, leading companies circulated internal notices warning employees to remain cautious. Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Walmart advised staff holding H-1B visas — and in some cases their dependents — to avoid unnecessary foreign travel until procedures are clearer. Several firms also urged employees abroad to return to the US promptly.
Immigration attorneys say the confusion highlights the uncertainty surrounding the rollout. Even after the White House clarification, companies pointed to the risk of inconsistent enforcement at ports of entry. Microsoft told staff there may still be “some confusion over the next few days.” Ernst & Young similarly recommended limiting international travel, citing the possibility of further changes.
The H-1B visa allows US employers to hire foreign workers in specialized roles. Tech firms are among the largest users, with Amazon, Tata Consultancy Services, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple ranking at the top, according to government data.
Financial institutions including JPMorgan Chase and major retailers such as Walmart also sponsor significant numbers of employees under the program.
Each spring, companies enter a lottery for 65,000 visas, plus 20,000 for candidates with US master’s degrees. Demand far outstrips supply: more than 470,000 applications were submitted for the 2025 cycle. Successful applicants begin work on October 1.
The Trump administration has framed the new fee as a measure to discourage frivolous applications and ensure companies commit only to “legitimate” hires. Trump told reporters firms would welcome the change: “These companies are going to pay a lot of money for that and they’re very happy about it.”
Executives, though, are less enthusiastic. While most declined public comment, privately many warn that the $100,000 price tag could upend hiring strategies. Large firms file thousands of petitions each year, and smaller employers may be priced out entirely.
For now, companies are bracing for a period of uncertainty. With application season still months away, the full impact of the policy will become clearer only in next year’s lottery. Until then, staff with H-1B status are being advised to travel carefully, and employers are recalibrating their plans for a workforce that has long relied on global mobility.
