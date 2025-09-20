India responds to proposed US H-1B visa restrictions

According to the statement, government is reviewing full implications of proposed measures
The Government of India has issued an official statement regarding reports of proposed restrictions on the United States H1B visa program. The H1B visa facilitates the movement of highly skilled professionals, many of whom are from India, to work in the United States.
According to the statement, the government is reviewing the full implications of the proposed measures. Indian industry stakeholders have already conducted an initial analysis clarifying key perceptions about the H1B program. The findings are being studied by all concerned parties as part of an ongoing assessment process.
The statement highlighted that industries in both India and the United States are significantly invested in innovation and creativity. Both sides are expected to engage in consultations to determine the best course of action. The government emphasized that skilled talent mobility and professional exchanges have played a critical role in technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness, and wealth creation in both countries.
Policymakers will evaluate the proposed measures by taking into account the mutual benefits of such mobility and the strong people-to-people connections between India and the United States. The statement also noted that the restrictions may have humanitarian implications, particularly for families who could face disruption as a result.
The government expressed the expectation that these potential disruptions will be addressed appropriately by the relevant US authorities. The review process will continue as more information becomes available on the nature and scope of the proposed restrictions.
