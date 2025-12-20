Saudi Arabia, India agree visa waiver for diplomatic passports

Bilateral agreement allows short stays without prior visas for officials
Saudi Arabia and India have signed a bilateral agreement granting mutual exemption from short-stay visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special and official passports, a move aimed at easing official travel and strengthening ties between the two countries, according to Saudi Press Agency.
The agreement was signed last week at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Riyadh. Abdulmajeed bin Rashed Al-Smari, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs, signed on behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, while India was represented by its ambassador to the Kingdom, Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan.
Under the agreement, eligible passport holders from both countries will be able to enter for short stays without the need to obtain visas in advance, cutting administrative procedures and facilitating smoother official travel.
