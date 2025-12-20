GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia, India agree visa waiver for diplomatic passports

Bilateral agreement allows short stays without prior visas for officials

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Visa-free entry for diplomats: Saudi Arabia and India ink agreement
Visa-free entry for diplomats: Saudi Arabia and India ink agreement
Shutterstock

Saudi Arabia and India have signed a bilateral agreement granting mutual exemption from short-stay visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special and official passports, a move aimed at easing official travel and strengthening ties between the two countries, according to Saudi Press Agency.

The agreement was signed last week at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Riyadh. Abdulmajeed bin Rashed Al-Smari, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs, signed on behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, while India was represented by its ambassador to the Kingdom, Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan.

Under the agreement, eligible passport holders from both countries will be able to enter for short stays without the need to obtain visas in advance, cutting administrative procedures and facilitating smoother official travel.

Related Topics:
Saudi Arabiaindiatravel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Palestinian children play next to tents in a makeshift camp for displaced people set up on the beach in Gaza City.

Much talk, little action at Gaza coordination centre

3m read
Saudi Arabia has seen nearly $4.5 billion raised through IPOs on both its main market and Nomu parallel market in 2025.

Saudi IPO pipeline nears 100 approvals

2m read
Saudi eVisa for UAE residents - The website - ksavisa.sa, allows all travellers to get their visas online, including people travelling for Hajj and Umrah. The Saudi eVisa for GCC residents is a multiple entry visa which is valid for one year.

How UAE expats can get a one-year Saudi eVisa

4m read
Saudi Arabia, Russia agree on mutual 90-day visa-free travel

Saudi Arabia, Russia agree on mutual visa-free travel

2m read