Saudi Arabia warns of SR50,000 fine, jail and deportation for failing to report visa overstayers

Authorities urge citizens and residents not to employ, shelter or transport violators

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Non-Saudi residents who fail to do so may also face deportation.
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Public Security has urged citizens and residents to report visit visa holders who overstay their permitted period, warning of fines of up to SR50,000 and imprisonment for up to six months for failing to notify authorities.

Officials said sponsors are legally required to report a visitor’s departure once a visa expires. Non-Saudi residents who fail to do so may also face deportation.

The General Directorate of Passports said penalties for violations of residency, labour and border security regulations include imprisonment, fines and deportation in accordance with applicable laws.

The directorate called on citizens, residents and business owners not to transport, employ or shelter violators, nor to conceal them or assist them in obtaining work, housing or transport.

It urged the public to cooperate in reporting offenders, stressing that all reports would be handled in strict confidence and that informants would bear no legal liability.

