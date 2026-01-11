GOLD/FOREX
More than 10,000 deported as Saudi Arabia arrests nearly 19,000 illegal residents in one week

Authorities also arrested 1,741 people attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Supplied

 Dubai: As many as 18,836 illegal residents were arrested and more than 10,000 deported in Saudi Arabia over the first week of January, as authorities intensified nationwide inspections targeting violations of residency, labour and border laws.

The arrests were carried out between January 1 and 7 during joint operations involving security forces and relevant government agencies, the Ministry of Interior said on Saturday.

Of those detained, 11,710 were found to be in violation of the Residency Law, 4,239 breached Border Security regulations, and 2,887 violated the Labour Law.

The ministry said 10,195 people have already been deported, while 20,956 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents. A further 5,201 individuals were transferred to complete travel arrangements ahead of removal from the Kingdom.

Authorities also arrested 1,741 people attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally. Among them, 39 per cent were Yemeni nationals, 60 per cent Ethiopian nationals, and one per cent from other countries. An additional 46 individuals were detained while trying to leave the country unlawfully.

The campaign extended to those facilitating violations, with 19 people arrested for providing transport, shelter or employment to illegal residents.

According to the ministry, 29,823 expatriates, including 28,220 men and 1,603 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures as part of the enforcement drive.

The Ministry of Interior reiterated that anyone who assists illegal entry, transport, shelter or employment faces penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to SR1 million, in addition to the confiscation of vehicles or properties used in the offence.

