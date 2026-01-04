The crackdown also target facilitators of irregular migration within the Kingdom
Dubai: Saudi security forces rounded up 18,805 illegal residents across the Kingdom last week, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.
The arrests were made during joint inspections conducted between December 25 and 31, targeting violations of residency, border security and labour laws, the ministry said in a statement, according to Okaz newspaper.
Of those detained, 11,752 were found in breach of the Residency Law, 4,239 were arrested for violating the Border Security Law, and 2,814 for infringing the Labour Law.
The majority of those apprehended were referred to authorities to regularise their status, with 20,555 sent to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, and 3,904 directed to complete travel arrangements for departure. Meanwhile, 12,238 were deported during the operation.
The ministry also reported that 1,739 individuals were intercepted while trying to enter the Kingdom illegally. Among them, 37 per cent were Yemeni nationals, 62 per cent Ethiopian, and the remaining one per cent from other countries.
Separate enforcement activity led to the arrest of 46 individuals attempting to leave Saudi Arabia without proper clearance.
The crackdown also targeted facilitators of irregular migration within the Kingdom. Some 14 people accused of providing transportation, shelter, or employment to violators were detained, and a further 28,411 expatriates,including 26,855 men and 1,556 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures to formalise or enforce action against them.
In its announcement, the Interior Ministry warned that anyone who facilitates the illegal entry, harbouring, transportation or employment of undocumented individuals could face severe penalties, including up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to SR1 million. Vehicles used for transporting undocumented residents and properties used to accommodate them are also subject to confiscation, authorities said.
