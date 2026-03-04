GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia intercepts nine drones, two cruise missiles

Military says threats destroyed after entering Saudi airspace

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Cabinet vows all measures to protect Kingdom’s security.
Cabinet vows all measures to protect Kingdom’s security.
AFP

Dubai: Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence of Saudi Arabia Major General Turki Al Maliki announced early Wednesday that nine drones were intercepted and destroyed immediately upon entering the Kingdom's airspace.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by Major General Al Maliki on the Saudi Ministry of Defence’s page on the X platform.

Al Maliki also said that two cruise missiles were intercepted and destroyed in Al Kharj Governorate.

The Saudi Council of Ministers reaffirmed on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia will take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and protect its territory, citizens, and residents. Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman chaired the Cabinet session, which was held via video conference.

During the meeting, the Cabinet reviewed the latest developments in the region and their repercussions for regional and international security and stability. 

The Council expressed its appreciation for the positions voiced by leaders of friendly countries condemning the reprehensible Iranian attacks that hit Saudi Arabia, other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and Jordan.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session, Minister of Media Salman Al Dossary stated that the Cabinet reiterated Saudi Arabia’s full support and solidarity with brotherly nations whose territories were subjected to blatant Iranian aggression. 

The Council underscored the Kingdom’s readiness to mobilize all capabilities to support these countries in any measures they take in response to these attacks that undermine regional security and stability.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

“In light of this unjustified aggression, the Kingdom affirms that it will take all necessary measures to defend its security and protect its territory..."

Riyadh 'reserves right to respond' after Iran attacks

2m read
Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

What Saudi Arabia’s revised HQ rules mean for UAE firms

2m read
Saudi Arabia's Hajj Ministry is digitally transforming pilgrim services for millions of Muslims who travel to the Kingdom each year.

Saudi Arabia issues Umrah guide in 16 languages

2m read
New rules enable exceptions for firms without regional HQs, boosting project flexibility

Saudi Arabia lifts ban on foreign companies without HQs

2m read