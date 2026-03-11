GOLD/FOREX
Saudi defence ministry says intercepts 7 drones headed to oil field

Seven drones destroyed near UAE border, says Saudi ministry

AFP
A picture of a drone intercepted by Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that it intercepted seven drones heading towards an oil field in the southeast of the country.

"Two drones heading towards the Shaybah oil field were intercepted and destroyed," the ministry said in a post on X.

Another five drones were intercepted and destroyed, the ministry said in separate posts.

The oil field sits near the border with the United Arab Emirates and is operated by Saudi giant Aramco, one of the world's biggest companies by market capitalisation.

The field is crucial to the kingdom's vast oil production.

