32 injured, including children, in Bahrain after Iranian drone attack

The Ministry of Health confirmed that a hostile Iranian drone strike early on Monday, March 9 in the Sitra area has left 32 Bahraini citizens injured, including children. Four are in serious condition and have required surgical intervention.
Those injured include a 17-year-old girl with severe head and eye injuries, two children aged seven and eight with serious lower-limb injuries, and a two-month-old infant.
All patients are under close observation and receiving care from specialised medical teams. The health system remains on high alert across vital departments following the attack.
The Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) General Command reported that its air defence systems have intercepted 95 ballistic missiles and 164 drones since the start of Iranian attacks on the kingdom. The BDF praised its personnel for their combat readiness and operational excellence, reaffirming that Bahrain’s airspace remains secure.
Authorities have urged residents to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary, avoid affected areas, steer clear of suspicious objects, refrain from filming military operations or debris sites, and rely only on official sources for updates.
The BDF stated that targeting civilian sites and private property with missiles and drones violates international humanitarian law and the UN Charter. These indiscriminate strikes pose a direct threat to regional peace and security.