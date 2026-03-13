GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf

Bahrain intercepts, destroys 114 missiles, 190 drones since start of Iranian attacks

Use of missiles and drones to target civilian areas and private property condemned

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Manama: The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force announced that air defences have intercepted and destroyed 114 ballistic missiles and 190 drones targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain since the onset of the hostile terrorist Iranian aggression.

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command emphasised that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian areas and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

These indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Bahrain intercepts 102 missiles, destroys 173 drones

Bahrain intercepts 102 missiles, destroys 173 drones

1m read
A picture taken on February 16, 2026, shows the skyline of the Bahraini capital Manama at night.

Bahrain: 1 dead, 8 injured as Iran hits Manama

1m read
Manama city, Bahrain.

Bahrain intercepts 70 missiles, 59 drones

1m read
Manama city, Bahrain.

Bahrain says external attacks hit sites inside kingdom

1m read