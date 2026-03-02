GOLD/FOREX
Bahrain intercepts 70 missiles and 59 drones in wave of attacks

Manama reports foiling large-scale missile and drone assault targeting the Kingdom

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Manama city, Bahrain.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Manama said its air defence systems intercepted a large wave of ballistic missiles and drones targeting the Kingdom, according to the National Communication Centre.

In a statement, the centre said Bahrain’s Defence Force successfully and efficiently neutralised 70 missiles and 59 unmanned aerial vehicles launched in hostile attacks directed at the country.

It stressed that targeting civilian sites and private property constitutes a serious violation of Bahrain’s sovereignty and a clear breach of international law, reaffirming that the Kingdom reserves its full legal right to respond and to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, stability and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The centre added that limited debris resulting from interception operations in some areas was immediately handled by the relevant authorities in line with established procedures. 

It noted that monitoring and surveillance remain ongoing through an integrated system operating at the highest levels of readiness and vigilance.

The statement also urged the public to follow guidance issued by competent authorities, rely only on official sources and avoid circulating rumours or inaccurate information, emphasising the importance of public awareness and national responsibility in the current situation.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

