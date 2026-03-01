GOLD/FOREX
Drone attack targets Bahrain International Airport, minor damage reported

Bahrain evacuates terminal before drone strike, no casualties confirmed

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: A senior official in civil aviation affairs in Bahrain confirmed that Bahrain International Airport was targeted on Sunday in a drone attack, causing minor material damage.

The Bahraini News Agency reported, quoting the same source, that the relevant authorities had previously activated approved emergency plans and taken all necessary precautionary measures, including evacuating the passenger terminal before the attack, as a proactive step aimed at protecting passengers and staff and minimizing any potential risks.

The source added that the authorities have begun implementing rapid response protocols, noting that coordination continues among the relevant agencies to ensure the airport's security and the safety of passengers and staff under all circumstances.

The airport strongly advised passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information before travelling to the airport.

