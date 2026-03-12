Debris from air defence interception hits Dubai building on Sheikh Zayed Road

Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported
Dubai: Authorities in Dubai responded to a minor incident on Thursday after debris from a successful air defence interception struck the facade of a building on Sheikh Zayed Road. Officials confirmed that no injuries had been reported.
Civil defence and other relevant teams managed the situation and carried out an assessment of the incident.
According to the Dubai Media Office, Civil Defence teams responded swiftly and contained the fire, ensuring the safety of all residents in the building. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported.
Residents have been urged to follow official sources for verified updates as authorities continue to monitor the situation.