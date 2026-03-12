GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government
UPDATE

Debris from air defence interception hits Dubai building on Sheikh Zayed Road

Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
File photo: Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.
File photo: Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

Dubai: Authorities in Dubai responded to a minor incident on Thursday after debris from a successful air defence interception struck the facade of a building on Sheikh Zayed Road. Officials confirmed that no injuries had been reported.

About an hour ago, Dubai authorities responded to a minor drone crash in the Al Bada’a area. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Civil defence and other relevant teams managed the situation and carried out an assessment of the incident.

Earlier today, authorities confirmed that a drone had fallen onto a building near Dubai Creek Harbour, causing a minor fire that was quickly brought under control.

According to the Dubai Media Office, Civil Defence teams responded swiftly and contained the fire, ensuring the safety of all residents in the building. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Residents have been urged to follow official sources for verified updates as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEDubaiIranUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

File photo: Al Hamra Village in Ras Al Khaimah.

UAE air defence neutralises drone in Ras Al Khaimah

1m read
Drone attack targets Bahrain International Airport

Drone attack targets Bahrain International Airport

1m read
Essential checklist for safe real estate investments

Essential checklist for safe real estate investments

2m read
File picture of drone delivery routes marked out for the Keeta services in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

'Drone deliveries can ease peak-hour traffic in Dubai'

3m read