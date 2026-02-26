Essential checklist for safe real estate investments in Dubai

Sai Syam Ramachandran shares a practical checklist for safer property investments
In some instances, buyers may come across:
Advertisements for units that are not officially released
Urgency-based statements such as ‘last unit available’
Requests for booking cheques before formal project launch
Best practice
Confirm the project is registered with the Dubai Land Department (DLD)
Request the official price list directly from the developer
Verify the broker’s registration with RERA
Pricing transparency
Occasionally, buyers may receive quotations that differ from official developer pricing.
Dubai developers issue standardised price lists. Any variation should be clearly explained and supported with documentation.
Best practice
Ask for the official unit availability sheet
Ensure pricing matches the developer’s approved list
Dubai offers attractive rental yields, especially in high-demand areas. However, buyers should carefully evaluate projections that appear overly optimistic.
Common areas to review include
Gross vs. net rental income
Service charges per square foot
Vacancy periods and maintenance costs
Best practice
Request actual rental comparables
Calculate net ROI after all expenses
Certain marketing statements may emphasise
Government association
Strong appreciation potential
High-demand location advantages
While Dubai is regulated by DLD, property appreciation remains market-driven and influenced by supply and demand dynamics.
Best practice
Focus on fundamentals: location, developer track record, and market data
Avoid relying solely on promotional claims
Dubai has a well-structured escrow system designed to protect buyers.
To ensure transparency
Payments should be made to the developer’s escrow account
Official receipts must be issued
Avoid informal payment arrangements
Some investors explore short-term resale strategies. However,
Many developers restrict resale until a certain percentage is paid
Transfer fees and admin costs apply
Market performance can vary
Best practice
Review the SPA resale clause carefully
Invest with a medium-to long-term outlook
A reputed, government-backed or Tier-1 developer: Developers with strong track records deliver on time, maintain quality, and ensure better resale and rental value.
A prime location with real demand: Waterfront, near metro, downtown, or high-tourism areas usually give stronger appreciation and rental returns.
A project registered with DLD & RERA: Make sure the project is officially approved and payments go into an escrow account.
A smart payment plan: Choose a plan you can comfortably manage—don’t over-stretch. Dubai offers flexible post-handover plans, which is a big advantage.
Clear investment objective: Decide whether you are buying for rental income, holiday home or capital appreciation. Your strategy determines the right property.
