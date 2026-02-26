GOLD/FOREX
Essential checklist for safe real estate investments in Dubai

Sai Syam Ramachandran shares a practical checklist for safer property investments

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pre-launch and inventory representation

In some instances, buyers may come across:

  • Advertisements for units that are not officially released

  • Urgency-based statements such as ‘last unit available’

  • Requests for booking cheques before formal project launch

Best practice

  • Confirm the project is registered with the Dubai Land Department (DLD)

  • Request the official price list directly from the developer

  • Verify the broker’s registration with RERA

Pricing transparency

Occasionally, buyers may receive quotations that differ from official developer pricing.

Dubai developers issue standardised price lists. Any variation should be clearly explained and supported with documentation.

Best practice

  • Ask for the official unit availability sheet

  • Ensure pricing matches the developer’s approved list

Rental return projections

Dubai offers attractive rental yields, especially in high-demand areas. However, buyers should carefully evaluate projections that appear overly optimistic.

Common areas to review include

  • Gross vs. net rental income

  • Service charges per square foot

  • Vacancy periods and maintenance costs

Best practice

  • Request actual rental comparables

  • Calculate net ROI after all expenses

Project positioning and market claims

Certain marketing statements may emphasise

  • Government association

  • Strong appreciation potential

  • High-demand location advantages

While Dubai is regulated by DLD, property appreciation remains market-driven and influenced by supply and demand dynamics.

Best practice

  • Focus on fundamentals: location, developer track record, and market data

  • Avoid relying solely on promotional claims

Booking and payment handling

Dubai has a well-structured escrow system designed to protect buyers.

To ensure transparency

  • Payments should be made to the developer’s escrow account

  • Official receipts must be issued

  • Avoid informal payment arrangements

Off-plan resale expectations

Some investors explore short-term resale strategies. However,

  • Many developers restrict resale until a certain percentage is paid

  • Transfer fees and admin costs apply

  • Market performance can vary

Best practice

  • Review the SPA resale clause carefully

  • Invest with a medium-to long-term outlook

Make your investment stronger

  1. A reputed, government-backed or Tier-1 developer: Developers with strong track records deliver on time, maintain quality, and ensure better resale and rental value.

  2. A prime location with real demand: Waterfront, near metro, downtown, or high-tourism areas usually give stronger appreciation and rental returns.

  3. A project registered with DLD & RERA: Make sure the project is officially approved and payments go into an escrow account.

  4. A smart payment plan: Choose a plan you can comfortably manage—don’t over-stretch. Dubai offers flexible post-handover plans, which is a big advantage.

  5. Clear investment objective: Decide whether you are buying for rental income, holiday home or capital appreciation. Your strategy determines the right property.

For more information: 056-5883693 | ellproperty.com

