Essential checklist for safe real estate investments in Dubai

A reputed, government-backed or Tier-1 developer: Developers with strong track records deliver on time, maintain quality, and ensure better resale and rental value.

A prime location with real demand: Waterfront, near metro, downtown, or high-tourism areas usually give stronger appreciation and rental returns.

A project registered with DLD & RERA: Make sure the project is officially approved and payments go into an escrow account.

A smart payment plan: Choose a plan you can comfortably manage—don’t over-stretch. Dubai offers flexible post-handover plans, which is a big advantage.