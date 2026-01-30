K-Drama stars Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah confirm relationship, agencies make it official

The couple had previously shared the stage in productions like Grease
Fans of Korean musicals and dramas have a new reason to celebrate! On January 30, media reports revealed that actors Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah are officially dating. The couple, who previously shared the stage in productions like Grease, Housewarming Concert, and Rappaccini’s Garden, have confirmed the news through their respective agencies.
Bae Na Ra, who made his debut in 2013 with the musical Promise, has steadily built a diverse acting portfolio. From television dramas like Weak Hero Class 2, Tastefully Yours, Would You Marry Me?, and The Manipulated, to variety shows such as MBC’s Home Alone, Bae has shown fans his charm, and glimpses of his everyday life beyond the stage.
Han Jae Ah, meanwhile, stepped into the spotlight in 2017 with the musical Hamlet: Alive. Since then, she has continued to impress audiences with her performances in Maybe Happy Ending, West Side Story, Paris Bbangjip, and Winter Wanderer. Currently, she stars in the hit musical Kinky Boots, further cementing her status as a leading talent in the theater world.
While the couple’s relationship may be new to the public, their shared history in musicals highlights a long-standing professional connection that has now blossomed into romance. Fans are excited to see two accomplished performers not only thriving in their careers but also finding happiness off-stage together.
