From Solo Leveling to The Remarried Empress, your favourite webtoons are going live
Dubai: Korean webtoons have taken over the entertainment world. Some of the most popular stories are getting the live-action treatment as K-dramas. From fantasy romance to action thrillers, here's a list of titles of the most anticipated webtoon adaptations coming soon.
Shin Min Ah leads this fantasy romance about an empress who refuses to be broken. When her husband Emperor Sovieshu divorces her after cheating, Empress Navier doesn't crumble. Instead, she demands remarriage to Prince Heinrey of the Western Empire.
Ju Ji Hoon plays the emperor who betrays his childhood companion. Lee Jong Suk takes on the role of the mysterious Prince Heinrey, who approaches Navier with hidden motives but gradually falls for her. Lee Se Young rounds out the cast as Rashta, a runaway slave whose beauty catches the emperor's eye.
The Disney+ exclusive arrives in the second half of 2026.
Byeon Woo Seok, the breakout star of "Lovely Runner," has been cast as Sung Jin Woo in Netflix's live-action adaptation of "Solo Leveling."
The story follows an E-rank Hunter, the lowest tier among those protecting the world from monsters. After a near-death experience, he gains extraordinary abilities. As he levels up, he becomes humanity's unexpected hope.
The animated version swept nine major categories at the 2025 Crunchyroll Awards, including Anime of the Year. Netflix hasn't announced a release date yet, but anticipation is already building.
Suzy and Kim Seon Ho reunite for this period mystery thriller set in 1935. Kim Seon Ho plays Yun Iho, a painter commissioned to create a portrait of Song Jeong Hwa, played by Suzy.
Song Jeong Hwa is a mysterious woman who hasn't been seen in public for over half a century. She's the enigmatic owner of the Nammoon Hotel, shrouded in secrets and endless rumours.
As Yun Iho begins uncovering her mysteries, he finds himself slowly enchanted despite being trapped in the secret-filled hotel. Director Han Jae Rim, known for "The King" and "Emergency Declaration," helms the series.
"Portraits of Delusion" is currently in production and slated for the second half of 2026.
The action-packed boxing drama returns for a second season. Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi reprise their roles as Gun Woo and Woo Jin, two friends who took down an illegal loan-shark ring in Season 1.
This time, they're targeting an illicit international underground boxing league. Rain joins the cast as Baek Jeong, the ruthless villain heading the league. His overwhelming strength can easily crush a boxing champion.
Gun Woo and Woo Jin must risk everything in a fight that will push them to their limits. "Bloodhounds 2" premieres in the second quarter of 2026 on Netflix.
Kim Go Eun is set to return as Yumi three years after Season 2 concluded. The beloved series tells the story of an ordinary office worker from the perspective of the brain cells controlling her every thought and action.
Season 3 will feature Yumi's final romantic partner Sun Rok, whom webtoon fans have been eagerly waiting to see. Studio Dragon confirmed production is underway, with Kim Go Eun currently reviewing her offer.
The high school action-comedy about a student who's gifted in fighting but dreams of academic excellence is getting another season. Hwang Minhyun starred as Youn Ga Min, who forms a study group at one of the world's worst high schools.
Studio Dragon confirmed that Season 2 is in the early stages of planning.
"Men of the Harem" is generating buzz with potential casting news. Suzy, Dex, and Lee Soo Hyuk are all in discussions for the fantasy romance about an empress who brings in male concubines to protect her throne.
Director Lee Eung Bok of "Goblin" and "Mr. Sunshine" fame will helm the series. Ji Chang Wook is also rumoured for a special appearance.
The golden age of webtoon adaptations shows no signs of slowing down. With top-tier casts and experienced directors, these projects promise to bring beloved stories to life.
