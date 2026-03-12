The label says focusing fully on solo music was the 'most fulfilling approach'
Dubai: As the shock of Heeseung's departure from ENHYPEN continues to settle, the group's label BELIFT LAB has broken its silence to explain why the split was handled the way it was.
In a statement to Billboard on Wednesday, the day after the announcement, the label addressed the question that thousands of fans had been asking online: why could Heeseung not simply pursue solo projects while staying in the group, the way members of BTS and BLACKPINK have done in recent years?
"We concluded that allowing HEESEUNG to focus fully on his career as a solo artist, rather than pursuing solo activities within the team, would be the most fulfilling approach for both ENHYPEN and HEESEUNG," the label said to Billboard.
BELIFT's response also pointed back to the original statement released when the news was first announced on Tuesday March 10. In that post, the label explained that the decision came out of a period of genuine discussion involving everyone.
"As we discussed ENHYPEN's future direction and next goals, the company and the members had in-depth conversations about the future each member envisions as well as the team's direction," the statement read. "Through those discussions, it became clear that HEESEUNG has his own distinct musical vision and we decided to respect it."
In other words, this was not a sudden or unilateral decision. It was the outcome of conversations that had been building over time, and one that the label says was agreed upon as the best path forward for everyone involved.
Heeseung addressed fans directly through a handwritten letter posted on Weverse, and his words were both grateful and honest.
"The past six years have been filled with moments that are difficult to put into words, moments that were overwhelmingly meaningful, and incredibly precious to me," he wrote. "As many of you know, I have continued working on personal projects, dedicating a lot of time to them with the hope that one day I could share them with you. There were so many things I wanted to show you, but at the same time, I didn't want my own ambitions to come before the team."
It is a sentiment that reads less like a goodbye and more like a long-held tension finally finding its resolution.
The ENGENE fanbase has not taken the news quietly. Social media has been flooded with heartfelt reactions since the announcement, with many fans expressing genuine grief over the departure of a member who has been with the group since their debut in 2020.
"My heart is breaking into pieces," one fan posted. Another pointed out that just two days before the announcement, Heeseung had spoken about plans to return to Europe with the group, making the timing feel all the more sudden.
ENHYPEN, who debuted in November 2020 through the survival competition show I-Land, topped Billboard's Top Artists chart for the first time in January this year and debuted at number one on the Top Album Sales chart with their release THE SIN: VANISH. The group will continue to promote as a six-member act.
Heeseung remains signed to BELIFT LAB. Whatever comes next, it will be his own.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.