ENHYPEN breaks silence on Heeseung’s departure: 'Seeing you hurt is more painful'

Fans have started protesting against Heeseung's exit, and demand his return
After the news of Heeseung’s departure from the group, ENHYPEN has reached out directly to their fans with an emotional message.
On March 10, BELIFT LAB confirmed that Heeseung would be leaving the group to pursue a solo career. The agency added that ENHYPEN will continue promotions as a six-member group moving forward.
Later that evening, the remaining members took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account to address fans, acknowledging the shock many may have felt after the announcement.
“I think ENGENE [ENHYPEN’s fandom] must have been very surprised after seeing today’s announcement. The first thing we worried about was what ENGENE would think. As ENHYPEN is a group that always exists for the sake of ENGENE, seeing ENGENE worry or struggle is more painful than anything else for us.”
The group reflected on the years they’ve spent together, calling their shared journey something they deeply treasure.
“The time we’ve spent together up until now is so precious to us that it’s impossible to put into words. That’s why we respect and support the choice made by Heeseung, who spent that time with us, along with his new start.”
Reassuring fans that they will continue to move forward together, the members also promised to keep growing and working hard for ENGENE.
“In order to ease ENGENE’s worries even a little, and in order to make every day a happy one for ENGENE, we, ENHYPEN, will continue to grow even more in the future."
In a handwritten letter shared on the group’s Weverse platform, Heeseung opened up about his decision, addressing ENGENE directly.
“First of all, I’m sure many ENGENE were surprised to hear the news about me, and I imagine many of you may have questions about the sudden news… That’s why I wanted to speak directly to ENGENE,” he wrote.
Reflecting on his six-year journey with ENHYPEN, Heeseung described it as a period of unforgettable moments.
“The past six years have been filled with moments that are so overwhelming and precious that they’re hard to fully put into words. Thanks to the members with whom I shared countless emotions, and to ENGENE who always filled the empty spaces, I was able to take step after step toward a dream that once felt impossible to reach,” he said.
Heeseung emphasised that his decision was not made lightly. After discussing at length with BELIFT LAB how best to present his personal projects, he opted to part ways in order to pursue a solo career fully.
“While sharing the work I’ve created with the company, I spent a long time discussing with many people about the best way to present it. After thinking deeply, I made a big decision to follow the direction suggested by the company so that I can approach ENGENE with a better side of myself,” he explained.
He also reassured fans that this is not goodbye forever. “My wish to return and greet you with a better version of myself is completely sincere. ENGENE, thank you and I love you,” he concluded.
In response to the news, some fans have begun mobilising online, with several revealing on social media that they are organising a truck protest calling for Heeseung to return to the group. Alongside the planned protest, fans also issued a statement directed at ENHYPEN’s agency, Belift Lab, urging the company to reconsider the decision.
In their message, supporters highlighted Heeseung’s importance to the group’s sound and performances. “Heeseung has been the group’s de facto main vocalist, taking on key parts in many songs and playing an important role in enhancing the quality of ENHYPEN’s live performances. As fans, it is difficult to understand such a sudden decision for him to leave.”
Fans went on to say the announcement came as a shock, leaving many feeling both confused and heartbroken. They pointed out that Heeseung has been the group’s eldest member since debut and credited him with playing a major role in ENHYPEN’s growth through his commitment both on stage and behind the scenes.