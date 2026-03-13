BELIFT LAB promised the show would return with 'even better content'.
On March 12, the group’s agency BELIFT LAB confirmed that the popular YouTube series, usually released every Thursday, would pause for a short period. The episode scheduled for that day was cancelled, with the agency saying the show will return with new content in April.
In a statement shared with fans, BELIFT LAB said:
ENHYPEN “EN-O’ CLOCK” Hiatus Notice Hello.This is BELIFT LAB. We would like to inform you about the “EN-O’ CLOCK” series. The “EN-O’ CLOCK” series, which was scheduled to be released every Thursday, will be taking a short break. We will return with even better content in April. We ask for your kind understanding. Thank you.
The hiatus comes amid a turbulent week for the group following Heeseung’s departure announcement.
On March 10, BELIFT LAB revealed that Heeseung would be leaving ENHYPEN to debut as a solo artist. The agency also confirmed that the group will continue promotions as a six-member act.
Later that same evening, the remaining members reached out directly to fans through their official X (formerly Twitter) account, acknowledging the shock many supporters felt after the sudden news.
“I think ENGENE [ENHYPEN’s fandom] must have been very surprised after seeing today’s announcement. The first thing we worried about was what ENGENE would think. As ENHYPEN is a group that always exists for the sake of ENGENE, seeing ENGENE worry or struggle is more painful than anything else for us.”
Reflecting on their years together, the group said their shared journey with Heeseung remains deeply meaningful.
“The time we’ve spent together up until now is so precious to us that it’s impossible to put into words. That’s why we respect and support the choice made by Heeseung, who spent that time with us, along with his new start.”
The members also reassured fans that they remain committed to moving forward and continuing to grow together.
“In order to ease ENGENE’s worries even a little, and in order to make every day a happy one for ENGENE, we, ENHYPEN, will continue to grow even more in the future.”
Heeseung also addressed fans in a handwritten letter posted on Weverse, speaking directly to ENGENE about his decision to step away from the group.
“First of all, I’m sure many ENGENE were surprised to hear the news about me, and I imagine many of you may have questions about the sudden news… That’s why I wanted to speak directly to ENGENE,” he wrote.
Looking back on his six-year journey with the group, the singer described the period as filled with unforgettable memories.
“The past six years have been filled with moments that are so overwhelming and precious that they’re hard to fully put into words. Thanks to the members with whom I shared countless emotions, and to ENGENE who always filled the empty spaces, I was able to take step after step toward a dream that once felt impossible to reach.”
He stressed that the decision came after long discussions with BELIFT LAB about how to present his personal projects.
“While sharing the work I’ve created with the company, I spent a long time discussing with many people about the best way to present it. After thinking deeply, I made a big decision to follow the direction suggested by the company so that I can approach ENGENE with a better side of myself.”
He also reassured fans that he hopes to return to them in the future.
“My wish to return and greet you with a better version of myself is completely sincere. ENGENE, thank you and I love you.”
The news has sparked strong reactions from fans online. Some supporters have begun organising a truck protest calling for Heeseung’s return to the group, while also issuing a statement urging BELIFT LAB to reconsider the decision.
In their message, fans highlighted the singer’s importance to ENHYPEN’s music and performances.
“Heeseung has been the group’s de facto main vocalist, taking on key parts in many songs and playing an important role in enhancing the quality of ENHYPEN’s live performances. As fans, it is difficult to understand such a sudden decision for him to leave.”
Supporters also pointed out that Heeseung has been the group’s eldest member since debut and credited him with playing a major role in ENHYPEN’s growth, both on stage and behind the scenes.
For now, as the group navigates this major transition, both fans and the members appear to be bracing for a new chapter—while waiting for EN-O’ CLOCK to return later this spring.