The 2026 World Tour: Despite the lineup change, the group is moving forward with their global commitments. Member Sunghoon recently reassured fans, via Teen Vogue, that the group has been "preparing hard for an upcoming tour" and other major activities. He had firmly said, "Last year, we achieved one of our milestones by winning our first-ever Daesang (Grand Prize) at MAMA. That was a long-time goal for us, so we need to set new goals this year. We haven't listed the goals in detail! This year, we're just going to work very hard to promote our new album, or continue to do that, and then we have an upcoming tour and also other activities that are lying ahead of us. I just hope that ENGENE and ENHYPEN have a wonderful year and share our energy."