The band has rebranded as six, much to fans confusion
Being a devoted fan can be a double-edged sword. Few moments hit harder than a sudden announcement that a member of your favourite group is leaving, especially when no one saw it coming.
On March 10, fans of ENHYPEN, known as Engenes, were left stunned when Heeseung revealed he would be departing the group. The news landed like a shockwave across the fandom, particularly as many were already looking forward to the band’s upcoming activities this year. In the hours and days that followed, social media filled with a mix of heartbreak, disbelief and intense curiosity. Speculation spread quickly, while fans from other fandoms offered messages of support and solidarity.
While the era of the group’s “original seven” has now come to a close, both Belift Lab and the remaining members have moved swiftly to outline what comes next.
Here’s a detailed look at what the road ahead holds for ENHYPEN as a six-member group—and for Heeseung as he begins his solo journey through the rest of 2026.
Belift Lab has confirmed that ENHYPEN will continue official activities as a focused six-member unit consisting of Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki.
The 2026 World Tour: Despite the lineup change, the group is moving forward with their global commitments. Member Sunghoon recently reassured fans, via Teen Vogue, that the group has been "preparing hard for an upcoming tour" and other major activities. He had firmly said, "Last year, we achieved one of our milestones by winning our first-ever Daesang (Grand Prize) at MAMA. That was a long-time goal for us, so we need to set new goals this year. We haven't listed the goals in detail! This year, we're just going to work very hard to promote our new album, or continue to do that, and then we have an upcoming tour and also other activities that are lying ahead of us. I just hope that ENGENE and ENHYPEN have a wonderful year and share our energy."
This tour will be the first to showcase new six-member arrangements of their hits like "Bite Me" and "Given-Taken."
The promise: In a joint message posted to X (formerly Twitter) on March 11, the remaining members acknowledged the shock to ENGENEs. They stated, that they will grow even more from now on, promising to deliver even more energetic performances to prove the group’s resilience.
Heeseung is not leaving the spotlight; however. He remains signed under Belift Lab as a solo artist.
The solo album: Both the agency and Heeseung have officially confirmed that a solo album is in active preparation. In his handwritten letter on Weverse, Heeseung revealed he has been quietly developing personal projects for years but "didn't want to put his ambitions ahead of the team."
The creative direction: The split was cited as a "mutual agreement" based on Heeseung's "distinct musical vision" that differed from the group's current trajectory. Fans can expect a sound that likely leans into his stable R&B vocals and songwriting skills, which have been a hallmark of his identity since I-LAND.
So, then why leave the group? Other band members including TXT Yeonjun's have gone solo, and still remained with the group. That's a question that fans are still debating on Twitter, with many expressing cynicism whether Heeseung can survive solo without the group.
The development comes less than two months after ENHYPEN released their seventh EP, The Sin: Vanish, in January, led by the sharp-edged single Knife. The group had also recently wrapped their massive Walk the Line world tour in late 2025, a run that notably included a milestone debut performance at Coachella.
Heeseung first stepped into the spotlight in November 2020 after competing on the survival show I-LAND, a project created by HYBE and CJ ENM. The group officially launched with their debut release Border: Day One, quickly building a devoted global following through a string of successful albums and international tours. His departure now marks the first lineup change since the group’s debut.
