Heeseung’s exit from ENHYPEN sparks viral reaction from fellow idol during livestream
Dubai: The K-pop world was left stunned this week after news broke that Heeseung would be departing from ENHYPEN after nearly six years with the group and the shock wasn’t limited to fans alone. During a recent livestream, Yechan of 82MAJOR had a very real-time reaction when he first learned about the unexpected development.
While interacting with viewers during a live broadcast, Yechan noticed comments flooding the chat about Heeseung’s departure. Initially confused, he paused the stream to quickly search for the news himself.
“What? What! What do you mean?” he exclaimed in disbelief after reading the announcement. Visibly stunned, Yechan briefly froze before asking aloud, “Why did he leave? He was my favourite.” Clips from the livestream quickly spread across social media platforms, with fans relating to the moment.
The reaction came shortly after the official confirmation that Heeseung would be leaving ENHYPEN. The announcement was made on March 10 by the group’s agency, BELIFT LAB, which explained that the decision followed extensive discussions about the group’s future and Heeseung’s artistic direction.
According to the company, the 24-year-old singer has chosen to pursue a solo career while remaining under the label. The statement noted that Heeseung has a “distinct musical vision” that he hopes to explore independently, and the agency expressed support for his decision.
Heeseung later addressed fans directly through a heartfelt message shared on the fan platform Weverse. Acknowledging the shock surrounding the announcement, he thanked fans for their years of unwavering support.
ENHYPEN debuted through the survival show I-LAND in 2020 and quickly rose to become one of the most prominent fourth-generation K-pop groups, building a global fanbase through chart-topping releases and international tours.
Reflecting on his journey since debuting with ENHYPEN in 2020, he described the past six years as filled with “overwhelming and precious” memories alongside his fellow members and fans. Following his departure, ENHYPEN will continue activities as a six-member group consisting of Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji