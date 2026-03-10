Amid the shock, Heeseung addressed fans directly through a handwritten letter
Fans of K-pop group ENHYPEN were left stunned after news broke that member Heeseung would be leaving the group to pursue a solo career.
The singer will remain under the group’s agency, BELIFT LAB, but will no longer promote as part of the band. The announcement comes six years after ENHYPEN’s debut.
Amid the shock, Heeseung addressed fans directly through a handwritten letter shared on the group’s Weverse platform, where he opened up about the difficult decision and reassured supporters.
“Hello, this is Heeseung.
First of all, I’m sure many ENGENE were surprised to hear the news about me, and I imagine many of you may have questions about the sudden news… That’s why I wanted to speak directly to ENGENE,” he wrote.
Reflecting on his time with the group, the idol described the past six years as some of the most meaningful moments of his life.
“The past six years have been filled with moments that are so overwhelming and precious that they’re hard to fully put into words. Thanks to the members with whom I shared countless emotions, and to ENGENE who always filled the empty spaces, I was able to take step after step toward a dream that once felt impossible to reach.”
He added that those memories would remain among the “most shining moments” of his life, and said he hopes to continue supporting ENHYPEN moving forward.
According to Heeseung, the decision followed extensive conversations with his company about how best to present the music he has been working on.
“While sharing the work I’ve created with the company, I spent a long time discussing with many people about the best way to present it. After thinking deeply for a long time, I made a big decision to follow the direction suggested by the company so that I can approach ENGENE with a better side of myself.”
He also acknowledged fans’ worries, saying he understands the concern surrounding the news and is preparing to meet them again soon in a new capacity.
“My wish to return and greet you with a better version of myself is completely sincere,” he wrote. “ENGENE, thank you and I love you.”
Earlier, BELIFT LAB confirmed the development in an official notice posted on Weverse. The agency said the decision came after careful deliberation about both the group’s future and Heeseung’s individual artistic direction.
“We have given much thought and consideration into ENHYPEN’s future and goals. Through in-depth discussions with each of the members about the future they envision and the direction of the team, it became clear that Heeseung has his own distinct musical vision, and we have decided to respect it,” the company said.
“As such, Heeseung will be parting ways with ENHYPEN, and ENHYPEN will continue official activities henceforth as a group of six members.”
The announcement surprised many fans, especially since the group recently released their seventh mini-album, The Sin: Vanish, on January 16, following the soundtrack compilation Dark Moon: The Blood Altar. Just last month, ENHYPEN also attended the 2026 D Awards, where they took home the grand prize for Artist of the Year along with Best Tour for their Walk the Line world tour.
While ENHYPEN will now continue promotions as six members, BELIFT LAB confirmed that Heeseung will remain with the agency and is currently preparing for his solo debut album.