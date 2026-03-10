GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Why Heeseung had to leave ENHYPEN for solo projects: Fans demand clarity

Fans question Belift Lab as Heeseung leaves ENHYPEN on same day as Zayn Malik

Last updated:
Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Why Heeseung had to leave ENHYPEN for solo projects: Fans demand clarity

Dubai: The K-pop world was rocked on March 10, 2026, when Heeseung officially announced his departure from ENHYPEN. The announcement, made by Belift Lab, stated that Heeseung would continue his career as a solo artist while ENHYPEN proceeds as a six-member group.

In his message to fans on Weverse, Heeseung expressed gratitude for his time in ENHYPEN, calling the years with his bandmates “overwhelming and precious.” He also emphasized that this decision was made with respect for both the group and their shared journey.

While the news was confirmed officially, fans have been dissecting Heeseung’s farewell letter, trying to understand the reasoning behind the decision and what it means for the group and his solo ambitions.

The tweet has garnered nearly 40k likes in under an hour and the letter has sparked two primary interpretations among fans:

  1. Agency-guided solo path: Some fans believe Heeseung wanted to pursue solo work, but Belift Lab suggested that to truly realise his vision, he should focus fully on solo activities and leave the group.

  2. Balancing ambitions and loyalty: Others think Heeseung may have wanted a solo career but didn’t want to prioritise personal ambitions over ENHYPEN’s collective work, leading to a decision that allows both parties to continue without conflict.

A recurring question in fan discussions is why Heeseung couldn’t simultaneously pursue a solo career while staying in the group, a path many K-pop idols have taken. This could be possibly because ENHYPEN’s group activities are tightly coordinated. Balancing a full-scale solo debut alongside group commitments could compromise both projects.

Some ENGENE's expressed support for Heeseung’s decision, framing it as a step toward artistic freedom. One fan wrote, “Going solo opens the door to more artistic freedom and allows him to express his most authentic self as an artist. It’s always inspiring to see someone trust their own vision and take that step forward!”

Officially, there is no evidence of conflict or mismanagement in Heeseung’s departure. Both Belift Lab and Heeseung have emphasised that the decision was made mutually and respectfully, with the focus on personal growth and artistic exploration rather than any personal disagreement.

Despite this, some fans continue to speculate about possible mistreatment behind the scenes "This is the result after all the mistreatment belift have done to Heeseung" one fan shared on X.

Some fans have also drawn an intriguing parallel with Zayn Malik, who left One Direction exactly 11 years ago. Many ENGENE are noting the coincidence of the dates, sparking online discussions comparing the two departures. While the similarity in dates is likely just a coincidence, fans see it as a symbolic moment.

Many fans have expressed concern over Heeseung’s departure, noting that it is unusual for a member to leave a group entirely just to pursue solo work. While K-pop idols often release solo projects while remaining part of their group, this complete transition has led some fans to wonder if there were unseen pressures or limitations influencing the decision.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

Related Topics:
Kpopsocial mediaMusic

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

ENHYPEN performed for the K-Pop fest in UAE 023.

Heeseung's ENHYPEN exit sparks global heartbreak

37m ago3m read
Reflecting on his time with the group, the idol described the past six years as some of the most meaningful moments of his life.

Enhypen's Heeseung exits group to go solo

2h ago3m read
Ouros Jewels expands to the UAE

Ouros Jewels expands to the UAE

2m read
Filipino iconic group SB girls set to hold back-to-back UAE concerts in March 2026

SB Girls Dubai ticket drop date, venue change announced

2m read