Fans question Belift Lab as Heeseung leaves ENHYPEN on same day as Zayn Malik
In his message to fans on Weverse, Heeseung expressed gratitude for his time in ENHYPEN, calling the years with his bandmates “overwhelming and precious.” He also emphasized that this decision was made with respect for both the group and their shared journey.
While the news was confirmed officially, fans have been dissecting Heeseung’s farewell letter, trying to understand the reasoning behind the decision and what it means for the group and his solo ambitions.
The tweet has garnered nearly 40k likes in under an hour and the letter has sparked two primary interpretations among fans:
Agency-guided solo path: Some fans believe Heeseung wanted to pursue solo work, but Belift Lab suggested that to truly realise his vision, he should focus fully on solo activities and leave the group.
Balancing ambitions and loyalty: Others think Heeseung may have wanted a solo career but didn’t want to prioritise personal ambitions over ENHYPEN’s collective work, leading to a decision that allows both parties to continue without conflict.
A recurring question in fan discussions is why Heeseung couldn’t simultaneously pursue a solo career while staying in the group, a path many K-pop idols have taken. This could be possibly because ENHYPEN’s group activities are tightly coordinated. Balancing a full-scale solo debut alongside group commitments could compromise both projects.
Some ENGENE's expressed support for Heeseung’s decision, framing it as a step toward artistic freedom. One fan wrote, “Going solo opens the door to more artistic freedom and allows him to express his most authentic self as an artist. It’s always inspiring to see someone trust their own vision and take that step forward!”
Officially, there is no evidence of conflict or mismanagement in Heeseung’s departure. Both Belift Lab and Heeseung have emphasised that the decision was made mutually and respectfully, with the focus on personal growth and artistic exploration rather than any personal disagreement.
Despite this, some fans continue to speculate about possible mistreatment behind the scenes "This is the result after all the mistreatment belift have done to Heeseung" one fan shared on X.
Some fans have also drawn an intriguing parallel with Zayn Malik, who left One Direction exactly 11 years ago. Many ENGENE are noting the coincidence of the dates, sparking online discussions comparing the two departures. While the similarity in dates is likely just a coincidence, fans see it as a symbolic moment.
Many fans have expressed concern over Heeseung’s departure, noting that it is unusual for a member to leave a group entirely just to pursue solo work. While K-pop idols often release solo projects while remaining part of their group, this complete transition has led some fans to wonder if there were unseen pressures or limitations influencing the decision.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji