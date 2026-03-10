Fans flooded social media with reactions ranging from disbelief to heartfelt support
K-pop fans everywhere are in shock. From ARMY tweeting their sadness, to Carats and ENGENE expressing heartbreak, news that Heeseung is leaving ENHYPEN has ignited one of the biggest stirrings in recent K-pop history. The singer will remain under BELIFT LAB but will no longer promote with the group, a decision that comes six years after ENHYPEN’s debut.
“Not even an ENGENE and I’m lowkey flabbergasted,” wrote one user. Another added, “Even though I don’t stan them, this is not something anyone should joke about… it’s heartbreaking.” Some ARMY fans admitted the news hit them too, with one tweeting, “Not an ENGENE but as someone who loves BTS to death, this is the worst possible news as a fan. Sending loads of love and positivity along your way.” Another ARMY wrote, "For those who don't get the weight of him leaving ENHYPEN, it's equivalent to Jungkook leaving BTS."
Another added, "Whys every kpop group in shambles today, everyone stepping down and losing members and disbanding."
Several shared the tweet, saying, "I don't even go here, but what just happened?"
The suddenness of the news has also sparked debate online. Many fans wondered why Heeseung couldn’t follow in the footsteps of other idols like Yeonjun, who have debuted solo while remaining in their groups. “Yeonjun debuted solo while still in TXT, why couldn’t Heeseung do the same?” tweeted a distraught fan."
In a handwritten letter shared on the group’s Weverse platform, Heeseung opened up about his decision, addressing ENGENE directly.
“First of all, I’m sure many ENGENE were surprised to hear the news about me, and I imagine many of you may have questions about the sudden news… That’s why I wanted to speak directly to ENGENE,” he wrote.
Reflecting on his six-year journey with ENHYPEN, Heeseung described it as a period of unforgettable moments.
“The past six years have been filled with moments that are so overwhelming and precious that they’re hard to fully put into words. Thanks to the members with whom I shared countless emotions, and to ENGENE who always filled the empty spaces, I was able to take step after step toward a dream that once felt impossible to reach,” he said.
Heeseung emphasised that his decision was not made lightly. After discussing at length with BELIFT LAB how best to present his personal projects, he opted to part ways in order to pursue a solo career fully.
“While sharing the work I’ve created with the company, I spent a long time discussing with many people about the best way to present it. After thinking deeply, I made a big decision to follow the direction suggested by the company so that I can approach ENGENE with a better side of myself,” he explained.
He also reassured fans that this is not goodbye forever. “My wish to return and greet you with a better version of myself is completely sincere. ENGENE, thank you and I love you,” he concluded.
BELIFT LAB confirmed the news on Weverse, stating that Heeseung’s departure followed “careful deliberation about both the group’s future and Heeseung’s individual artistic direction.” While ENHYPEN will continue as a six-member group, Heeseung will now focus on establishing himself as a solo artist.
The move highlights a common dilemma in K-pop: the challenge of balancing group activities with individual ambitions. Solo promotions while staying in a group often bring logistical and creative conflicts, and in Heeseung’s case, pursuing a solo career outside ENHYPEN’s framework allows him the freedom to explore his personal artistry without compromise.
For fans across fandoms, from ENGENE to ARMY and Carats, this news is a stark reminder of how K-pop’s fast-paced world can shift in an instant, and how even the most beloved idols sometimes need to take bold steps to follow their own path.