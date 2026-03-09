Fans praise the BTS rapper after he acknowledged those fasting during Ramadan
The live stream, hosted on the fan platform Weverse on March 9, saw the rapper, whose real name is Min Yoongi drop in for a short but engaging conversation with fans.
During the broadcast, he chatted casually about current preparations, including intense practice schedules and upcoming projects, before briefly acknowledging that some fans watching might be observing the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
During the livestream, he noticed comments referencing Ramadan and addressed fans who might be fasting. In a curious and conversational tone, the rapper said: “There are those observing Ramadan and fasting. My understanding is that you can eat once the sun sets during Ramadan, is that wrong? I also have my first meal after sundown.”
The moment was short but noticeable for fans, many of whom appreciated the acknowledgment. BTS has long maintained a large global audience, including significant fan communities across the Middle East, Southeast Asia and parts of South Asia where Ramadan is widely observed.
“So basically, Yoongi is fasting with us,” one fan joked on social media, while others playfully began referring to him as “Brother Yoongi.” The comments were largely shared in good humour, reflecting the strong presence of Muslim fans within the global BTS fandom. As the clip circulated, fans also resurfaced an older moment from a past broadcast in which Suga spoke about halal food.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
The live broadcast itself was relatively brief. Suga appeared with birthday cakes and thanked fans for joining him, even jokingly singing “Happy Birthday” to himself before quickly signing off to return to practice.
The livestream comes as anticipation builds around BTS’ upcoming return as a full group. The band is currently preparing for their tenth studio album, Arirang, scheduled for release on March 20, 2026.
Their comeback will be accompanied by a major global event, BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang, which will stream worldwide on Netflix on March 21, 2026. The performance will mark the group’s first full-group live performance in nearly four years.
The comeback rollout will also include a documentary, BTS: The Return, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the group’s reunion and the making of their new album.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji