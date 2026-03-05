GOLD/FOREX
BTS unveil trailer for Netflix comeback livestream: OT7 together again

The K-pop superstars give fans a quick look at their upcoming live comeback event

Saarangi Aji
BTS might have just revealed their official comeback date
BTS might have just revealed their official comeback date

Dubai: Global K-pop phenomenon BTS is preparing one of the most anticipated comebacks in recent pop history, a new studio album accompanied by a worldwide livestream event on Netflix that will reunite all seven members on stage after several years apart.

The group consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J‑Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook is set to release their upcoming studio album “Arirang” on March 20, 2026. The project marks their first full group album in more than three years, following a hiatus during which each member completed South Korea’s mandatory military service.

The album’s title references the traditional Korean folk song “Arirang,” a cultural symbol of longing, resilience and identity. According to the band’s label, the project reflects BTS’s roots and evolution as artists who started their journey in Korea before becoming global pop icons.

Early details reveal that the album will feature 14 tracks, including songs such as “Body to Body,” “Hooligan,” “Aliens,” “FYA,” “2.0,” and “SWIM,” showcasing a blend of genres with international collaborators like Diplo.

To celebrate the album launch, BTS will stage a special performance titled “BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang,” which will be broadcast live globally on Netflix. The event will take place at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square and will mark the group’s first full-group performance in nearly four years.

The livestream is expected to bring millions of ARMYs together online, turning the comeback into a shared global event rather than a traditional album release.

The comeback doesn’t stop with the livestream. Shortly after the performance, Netflix is also expected to premiere a documentary titled “BTS: The Return” offering a behind-the-scenes look at the group’s reunion and the making of the new album.

Meanwhile, BTS will embark on the Arirang World Tour, scheduled to run from 2026 through early 2027 with more than 80 shows across Asia, North America, Europe and beyond, making it their largest tour yet.

