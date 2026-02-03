BTS on Netflix: Live concert, documentary will reveal their rawest and most emotional moments yet

The documentary is speculated to capture the moments we never saw during hiatus, from the military send-offs to the unshed tears behind the scenes. Undoubtedly, it has also been a rough couple of years for the band as they battled through speculation about military service, had to cancel world tours, and also faced the increasing pressure of being the face of South Korea. But, throughout it all, they kept their fans entertained and in the loop. If Jin sent a video every month during his hiatus, the others, regularly penned letters to fans, wishing them well, or sharing photos from their days. And of course, goes without saying, ARMY was 'well-fed', as the boys ensured that there was music to keep the fans busy.