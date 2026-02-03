BTS on Netflix: Live concert, documentary will reveal their rawest and most emotional moments yet

BTS is back indeed, and this time with a tour, live concert on Netflix and so much more
World tour, full-length album...what more can a BTS ARMY who has been waiting for four years ask for?
Well, we're getting a lot more. The stars will reunite for BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG at Seoul’s iconic Gwanghwamun Plaza on March 21 at 8 PM KST (3:30 PM UAE time), streaming exclusively on Netflix. This marks their first global stage appearance since completing South Korea’s mandatory military service, making it arguably the comeback of the decade.
Fans from every corner of the globe will watch RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook celebrate their fifth studio album, Arirang, in a spectacle directed by Hamish Hamilton, famed for Super Bowl halftime shows. Thanks to Netflix and HYBE, millions will witness the magic live from Korea—a first for the streaming platform.
Wait, there's more. On March 27, Netflix drops BTS: THE RETURN, a feature-length documentary offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Arirang. Directed by Bao Nguyen (The Stringer, The Greatest Night in Pop), the film follows the seven members as they reunite creatively—from Los Angeles to Seoul, reflecting on their journey from 2013 debutants to global icons.
The documentary is speculated to capture the moments we never saw during hiatus, from the military send-offs to the unshed tears behind the scenes. Undoubtedly, it has also been a rough couple of years for the band as they battled through speculation about military service, had to cancel world tours, and also faced the increasing pressure of being the face of South Korea. But, throughout it all, they kept their fans entertained and in the loop. If Jin sent a video every month during his hiatus, the others, regularly penned letters to fans, wishing them well, or sharing photos from their days. And of course, goes without saying, ARMY was 'well-fed', as the boys ensured that there was music to keep the fans busy.
“BTS: THE RETURN is intimate, emotional, and often joyful,” Netflix said, highlighting moments of brotherhood, resilience, and reinvention fans rarely see off-stage.
With ARIRANG, BTS explores their roots, identity, and evolution through music. Following the release, the ARIRANG World Tour (2026–2027) kicks off, spanning 82 shows across 34 regions, from Asia to the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas.
