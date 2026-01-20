BTS’ first comeback concert could be free for 20,000 fans—what we know so far

BTS will be going on tour this year and releasing a full-length album
ARMY won't forget the last time that BTS did a free concert in Busan. It was their last before military service, but it gave us the choreography of Run BTS, the new release from 2022.
There was something about the moment about watching all seven of them dancing to Run bulletproof, Run, you got to run.
They're back. They've announced a massive tour and a new album, Arirang. As fans cheer on Twitter, they have never been so back.
The good news: You might just get to see them free. *Chuckles sadly after checking bank that can't do South Korea right now*
According to various Korean outlets, including the Korean Herald, Hybe, the group’s agency, has applied for permits to use multiple historic Seoul landmarks for the performance, including Gwanghwamun Square, Gyeongbokgung Palace, and Sungnyemun. Their top pick: Gwanghwamun.
The proposed event is described as a 'K-heritage and K-pop convergence performance,' and while official numbers aren’t locked in yet, 15,000–20,000 fans could attend via advance registration, with no ticket price attached.
Dates under consideration: Around the third weekend of March, with March 20 (BTS’ official comeback day) as a strong contender, though March 21–22 are also possibilities. Hybe says details will be finalised soon, so fans will want to stay tuned.
If this goes ahead, it won’t just be another concert, it will be a historic wave of purple and possibly free-of-charge moment fans will remember for years. And if the Busan free concert is any indication… it’s going to be epic.
The tour will kick off in April in Goyang. Other stops include Tokyo, Tampa, El Pasa, Mexico City, Stanford, Las Vegas all through April and May. Then there's Busan for the anniversary, followed by Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich, Paris, to name just a few as we head into July and August. And by the end of the year, they will be in Kuala Lampur, Singapore, Jakarta, and in 2027, there's Melbourne, Sydney, Hong Kong and Manila.
If US and Europe are out of reach, for fans in the Middle East, the nearest confirmed tour destinations are:
Bangkok, Thailand: December 3, 5, 6
Singapore: December 17, 19, 20, 22
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: December 12, 13
Jakarta, Indonesia: December 26, 27
Goyang, South Korea: April 9, 11, 12
Tokyo, Japan: April 17, 18
Hong Kong: March 3, 4, 6, 7 (2027)
Manila, Philippines: March 13, 14 (2027)
Tip: The Asian tour hubs are much closer than U.S. or European stops, making them the most practical options for UAE ARMY.
While most of the other Asian tour dates are in December, if you’re eager to see BTS sooner:
Goyang, South Korea: April 9, 11, 12, 2026
Tokyo, Japan: April 17, 18, 2026
These early-year dates are perfect for ARMY who want to catch the band before the December stops in Southeast Asia.
