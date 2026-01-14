The group confirmed a 2026 album and tour and fans in the UAE gear-up for ticket details
Dubai: BTS announced their world tour last night and the internet hasn't stopped buzzing since. The group had gone on a hiatus since the year June of 2022 and officially concluded with the members reuniting after their military service in June 2025.
BTS will also have a full studio album comeback on March 20, 2026.
They announced the world tour on their official website with the tour stops and dates. At the end of their list of confirmed countries there was this silver of hope for UAE fans written in red font of "More cities to be announced 2027 Japan, Middle East and more."
The group will kick off their world-tour starting with Goyang in April. Other stops are as follows: Tokyo, Tampa, El Pasa, Mexico City, Stanford, Las Vegas all through April and May. They will stop over Busan for the group's anniversary, followed by Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich, Paris, to name just a few as we head into July and August. And as we get closer to the end of the year, they will be in Kuala Lampur, Singapore, Jakarta, and in 2027, there's Melbourne, Sydney, Hong Kong and Manila.
Fans in the Middle East , Japan and more are keeping an eye out for more information about the group's stopover in their country.
The UAE has multiple venue options for BTS ARMY’s to fill up for the boy band’s first major concert in the country. Here are some of the venue options and their capacities:
Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi: Is the region’s largest open-air venue with a massive ground space that can host up to 40,000+ attendees.
Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi: The national stadium has a massive accommodation for up to 40,000+ seated and potentially 60,000+ with the pitch added in.
Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai: The Middle East’s largest indoor arena, with air-conditioning, can host up to 17,000 regardless of weather disruptions.
The UAE has had some major concerts and artists since then and the prices for those are here as follows:
- lineup included Seventeen’s S.Coups and Mingyu, Ateez, I-dle’s Miyeon, Seulgi and Joy from Red Velvet, Bang Ye-Dam from Treasure, TripleS, All(H)Ours, and Xikers.
- Ticket information: General admission was starting from Dh375 and Golden Circle (premium standing plus soundcheck) was for Dh875.
- Ticket information: General admission standing was starting from Dh395 but standard tickets were from Dh195 and the tickets went up Deluxe for Dh1495 and exclusive fan packages for up to Dh3980 that included behind the scenes tour and exclusive merch access.
- Ticket information: Bronze starting tickets were for Dh299 till Dh399, Silver were for Dh399 till Dh434 and Silver Aisles for Dh534, and Diamond was till Dh1,034. Elevate deck prices were starting from Dh4,000 till Dh6,000 for groups of four.
BTS's Riyadh concert back in 2019 was at King Fahd International Stadium, which has a capacity of 60,000 and had up to 10 ticket options with the lowest starting from Dh195 and then the VIP packages were Dh881 and soundcheck for Dh1175.
Based on these previous major concerts we can expect BTS tickets to start from around Dh400 and go up to Dh1,500 for soundcheck with exclusive fan packages going up for more. Depending on the chosen venue of the concert, the prices may vary.
For now dates and locations for the Middle East stopover have not been released but fans are excited for confirmation. This will be the group’s 3rd visit to the country, the first was their performance at KCon Abu Dhabi in 2016 and then their second visit (also around 2016) for their summer package documentary called Bon Voyage where they went around touring the country.
Gulf News will update the article once more information is released and confirmed.
