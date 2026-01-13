GOLD/FOREX
BTS confirms March 2027 Philippines concerts — dates, tour details

BTS adds 2 shows in Manila to its 79‑show 2026–2027 itinerary amid global comeback buzz

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
3 MIN READ
The Manila concerts will be held toward the closing leg of BTS’s global trek.
Weverse/BigHit official page

After years of anticipation, global K‑pop sensation BTS will return to the Philippines as part of its expansive 2026–2027 world tour, with two concerts scheduled for March 13 and 14, 2027 in Manila. The announcement, made by BigHit Music and confirmed across the group’s official platforms, marks one of the marquee stops on a tour that spans 34 regions and nearly 80 shows across Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America and Oceania.

The Manila concerts will be held toward the closing leg of BTS’s global trek, coming after tour dates in Singapore, Bangkok and Jakarta in late 2026, and performances in Australia and Hong Kong earlier in March 2027. While the exact venue in Manila has yet to be revealed, fans — known as ARMY — are already buzzing on social media and fan forums in anticipation of ticketing details and event specifics.

BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) — comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J‑Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — embarked on this upcoming world tour as part of their official comeback following members’ completion of mandatory military service in South Korea. The 2026–2027 itinerary represents one of the most wide‑ranging tours of their career, blending stadium and arena shows with state‑of‑the‑art production designed to support immersive visuals and choreography.

The group’s return to live performance stages has been a focal point for fans since BTS teased new music and touring plans late last year. Ticket sales for tour stops in Asia and North America opened with ARMY membership pre‑sales in late January, followed by general sales, demonstrating strong demand that continues to fuel online discussions and resale market speculation.

BTS’s Manila dates are momentous for local fans: Philippine concertgoers have consistently shown strong support for K‑pop tours, and BTS’s previous shows in Southeast Asia have drawn large, multi‑venue audiences. Fans and cultural commentators alike note that the upcoming Philippine shows will not only be a highlight of the tour but also a celebration of BTS’s broad international influence nearly a decade after their initial global breakthrough.

As preparations continue, details such as venue announcement, ticket pricing and additional logistics are expected to be released in the coming weeks. For Philippines‑based ARMY members, the March 2027 concerts promise a chance to see BTS reunited on stage — a milestone on the band’s ambitious world tour.

Tour dates for BTS’s World Tour

  • April 9 and 11-12, 2026 – Goyang, South Korea

  • April 17 and 18, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan

  • April 25 and 26, 2026 – Tampa, Florida

  • May 2 and 3, 2026 – El Paso, Texas

  • May 7, 9 and 10, 2026 – Mexico City, Mexico

  • May 16 and 17, 2026 – Stanford, California

  • May 23, 24 and 27, 2026 – Las Vegas, Nevada

  • June 12 and 13, 2026 – Busan, South Korea

  • June 26 and 27, 2026 – Madrid, Spain

  • July 1 and 2, 2026 – Brussels, Belgium

  • July 6 and 7, 2026 – London, United Kingdom

  • July 11 and 12, 2026 – Munich, Germany

  • July 17 and 18, 2026 – Paris, France

  • August 1 and 2, 2026 – East Rutherford, New Jersey

  • August 5 and 6, 2026 – Foxborough, Massachusetts

  • August 10 and 11, 2026 – Baltimore, Maryland

  • August 15 and 16, 2026 – Arlington, Virginia

  • August 22 and 23, 2026 – Toronto, Canada

  • August 27 and 28, 2026 – Chicago, Illinois

  • September 1, 2, 5 and 6, 2026 – Los Angeles, California

  • October 2 and 3, 2026 – Bogota, Colombia

  • October 9 and10, 2026 – Lima, Peru

  • October 16 and 17, 2026 – Santiago, Chile

  • October 23 and 24, 2026 – Buenos Aires, Argentina

  • October 28, 30 and 31, 2026 – São Paulo, Brazil

  • November 19, 21 and 22, 2026 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

  • December 3, 5 and 6, 2026 – Bangkok, Thailand

  • December 12 and 13, 2026 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

  • Decemeber 17, 19, 20, and 22, 2026 – Singapore, Singapore

  • December 26 and 27, 2026 – Jakarta, Indonesia

  • February 12 and 13, 2027 – Melbourne, Australia

  • February 20 and 21, 2027 – Sydney, Australia

  • March 4 and 6 to 7, 2027 – Hong Kong

  • March 13 and14, 2027 – Manila, Philippines

  • More cities to be announced for 2027 – Japan, Middle East, and more.

