Philippine airlines suspends Mideast flights until March 28

In its advisory, PAL has noted that the move is a precautionary measure amid the evolving geopolitical situation which has created operational uncertainties in certain regional airspace corridors and airport operations.

“PAL continues to closely monitor developments and coordinate with aviation authorities and relevant stakeholders to determine when normal operations can safely resume.”

“Given the current environment, PAL has determined that temporarily suspending these services is the most prudent course of action while conditions remain fluid,” said the carrier.

PAL has stressed that the cancellations are necessary to ensure the safety of passengers, crew and, aircraft.

They may rebook their flights free of charge once services resume, convert their tickets into travel credits for future use, or request a full refund subject to the airline’s applicable policies.

Passengers with bookings on the affected flights have been offered several options by PAL.

“The airline is working with logistics partners to explore alternative routing options where possible to support the continued movement of essential goods,” stated PAL.

On the other hand, PAL has highlighted that the suspensions also affect cargo shipments on the same routes.

“PAL remains committed to supporting Filipino travellers during this period while ensuring that all flights operate under the highest safety standards.”

Moreover, PAL has acknowledged that many travellers on these routes are overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who travel between their workplaces in the Gulf and families in the Philippines.

“PAL remains committed to restoring our Middle East services as soon as conditions allow, while continuing to connect our passengers to the world with safe, reliable, and caring service.”

According to the flag carrier, the March 28 suspension period reflects its current operational planning horizon and that it will continue to assess developments in the region.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.