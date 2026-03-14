GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Philippine airlines suspends Mideast flights until March 28

Affected passengers offered rebooking, refunds, or travel credits

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
This temporary suspension is being taken considering the evolving security situation affecting parts of the Middle East
This temporary suspension is being taken considering the evolving security situation affecting parts of the Middle East
Shutterstock

Dubai: Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has temporarily suspended several flights connecting Manila with major Middle East destinations including Dubai, Riyadh, and Doha until March 28.

In its advisory, PAL has noted that the move is a precautionary measure amid the evolving geopolitical situation which has created operational uncertainties in certain regional airspace corridors and airport operations.

Affected routes include PR 654/655 (Manila–Riyadh–Manila), PR 658/659 (Manila–Dubai–Manila), PR 684 (Manila–Doha), and PR 685 (Doha–Manila).

Additionally, flight cancellation has been announced for PR 685 (Doha–Manila) on March 29.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Safety as top priority

PAL has stressed that the cancellations are necessary to ensure the safety of passengers, crew and, aircraft.

“Given the current environment, PAL has determined that temporarily suspending these services is the most prudent course of action while conditions remain fluid,” said the carrier.

“PAL continues to closely monitor developments and coordinate with aviation authorities and relevant stakeholders to determine when normal operations can safely resume.”

What affected passengers can do

Passengers with bookings on the affected flights have been offered several options by PAL.

They may rebook their flights free of charge once services resume, convert their tickets into travel credits for future use, or request a full refund subject to the airline’s applicable policies. 

“PAL’s customer service teams are actively assisting passengers through our website, contact centre, and ticket offices,” added the airline.

Impact on OFWs and cargo shipments

Moreover, PAL has acknowledged that many travellers on these routes are overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who travel between their workplaces in the Gulf and families in the Philippines.

“PAL remains committed to supporting Filipino travellers during this period while ensuring that all flights operate under the highest safety standards.”

On the other hand, PAL has highlighted that the suspensions also affect cargo shipments on the same routes.

“The airline is working with logistics partners to explore alternative routing options where possible to support the continued movement of essential goods,” stated PAL.

Situation under review

According to the flag carrier, the March 28 suspension period reflects its current operational planning horizon and that it will continue to assess developments in the region.

“PAL remains committed to restoring our Middle East services as soon as conditions allow, while continuing to connect our passengers to the world with safe, reliable, and caring service.”

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Philippine carriers cancel Middle East flights to ensure the safety of passengers, crew, and ground personnel amid the current geopolitical situation in the region

Philippines carriers continue to cancel Gulf flights

3m read
Passengers urged to check updates as airspace disruptions continue.

Oman Air cancels flights to Dubai, Doha and Gulf cities

1m read
Rain expected in parts of Saudi Arabia till March 9

Rain expected in parts of Saudi Arabia till March 9

1m read
Saudia extends suspension of some flights until March 6

Saudia extends suspension of some flights until March 6

1m read