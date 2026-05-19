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Cebu Pacific restores Manila–Dubai route with 4 weekly flights

Passengers with cancelled flights may now rebook through the airline’s booking portal

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Cebu Pacific restores Manila–Dubai route with 4 weekly flights
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Dubai: Cebu Pacific (CEB) will resume its Dubai operations on July 2, 2026, following safety assessments and coordination with Dubai airport authorities.

The airline said the return of services marks the reinstatement of its Manila–Dubai–Manila route, which will operate four times weekly under Flight 5J 14/15. Flights will run every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

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Passengers with previously cancelled Dubai flights may now rebook through the airline’s Manage Booking portal.

CEB also confirmed that its Manila–Riyadh services continue to operate four times weekly, with departures every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Return flights from Riyadh to Manila are scheduled every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The airline said passenger safety remains its top priority, and advised travellers to regularly check flight updates and ensure contact details are updated to receive timely notifications.

Customers seeking assistance may contact Cebu Pacific through its official website’s online chat support or via its verified social media channels.

The carrier thanked passengers for their continued support as it restores operations on key Middle East routes.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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