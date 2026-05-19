Cebu Pacific restores Manila–Dubai route with 4 weekly flights

The airline said the return of services marks the reinstatement of its Manila–Dubai–Manila route, which will operate four times weekly under Flight 5J 14/15. Flights will run every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

CEB also confirmed that its Manila–Riyadh services continue to operate four times weekly, with departures every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Return flights from Riyadh to Manila are scheduled every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

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