Philippine Airlines assures sufficient jet fuel reserves amid global supply concerns

Flag carrier continues to monitor global developments
Dubai: Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has confirmed that it has secured sufficient jet fuel supply to support its scheduled operations, providing reassurance to passengers amid ongoing uncertainty in global energy markets.
PAL has noted that the available fuel reserves will sustain its entire network, including long-haul flights connecting the Philippines with key international destinations.
“PAL is closely monitoring global and regional developments affecting jet fuel supply and pricing,” said the airline.
According to the carrier, global supply conditions remain dynamic.
“As part of prudent planning, PAL continues to work closely with fuel suppliers, industry partners, and government stakeholders to ensure stable and efficient operations over the longer term.”
Moreover, PAL has reaffirmed its commitment to connecting communities and maintaining dependable services across its network.
Earlier, the airline has temporarily suspended its flights between Manila and major Middle East destinations, such as Dubai and Doha, until April 30 amid the ongoing tensions in the region.
Travellers have been advised to stay updated on their flight status and explore alternative travel options if journeys are urgent, as the situation remains subject to change.
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Meanwhile, budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) has announced temporary route cancellations and reduced flight frequencies starting on April, in response to the rising global fuel prices linked to the ongoing situation in the Middle East.
CEB has noted that affected passengers will be given options, including rebooking flights without additional charges, subject to seat availability; converting ticket value into a travel fund for future use; or requesting a full refund.