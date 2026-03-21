Philippine Airlines cancels Dubai, Doha flights until April 30: What affected passengers can do

Safety concerns prompt flight cancellations and rebooking options
Dubai: Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has temporarily suspended its flights between Manila and major Middle East destinations, such as Dubai and Doha, until April 30 amid the ongoing tensions in the region.
In its latest advisory, PAL has noted that the suspension is a “precautionary measure” in response to the evolving situation in parts of the Middle East, which has resulted to uncertainties surrounding airspace access and airport operations.
“The safety of our passengers, crew, and aircraft remains PAL’s highest priority. Given the current environment, PAL has determined that temporarily suspending these services is the most prudent course of action while conditions remain fluid,” said the airline.
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The affected routes include PR 658/659 (Manila–Dubai–Manila), PR 684 (Manila–Doha), and PR 685 (Doha–Manila).
Moreover, PR 685 (Doha–Manila) has also been cancelled on May 1.
Passengers whose travel plans have been disrupted can choose to rebook their flights once services resume.
They can also convert their tickets into travel credits for future use.
Additionally, they can request a full refund in line with airline policies.
PAL has assured that its customer service teams are assisting passengers through its website, contact centre, and ticket offices.
On the other hand, the suspension has been extended to cargo operations on these routes.
The flag carrier has highlighted that it is working with logistics partners to identify alternative routing options to ensure the continued movement of essential shipments where possible.
Meanwhile, PAL has assured that it will continue to review the situation and has asked for patience and understanding from its passengers.
“PAL continues to closely monitor developments and coordinate with aviation authorities and relevant stakeholders to determine when normal operations can safely resume,” stated the flag carrier.
It added, “PAL remains committed to restoring our Middle East services as soon as conditions allow, while continuing to connect our passengers to the world with safe, reliable, and caring service.”
Travellers have been advised to stay updated on their flight status and explore alternative travel options if journeys are urgent, as the situation remains subject to change.