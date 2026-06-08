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Iran-Israel conflict: Airspace updates as Middle East tensions ease

Syria, Iraq and Iran restore flights after temporary closures amid regional tensions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Regional air routes resume after Iran halts strikes
Regional air routes resume after Iran halts strikes
ANI

Syria, Iraq and Iran have reopened parts of their airspace after temporary closures linked to recent regional hostilities, signalling a cautious easing of tensions across the Middle East.

Aviation authorities in the three countries have begun restoring flight operations, though officials say monitoring will continue as the regional situation remains fluid.

Earlier on Monday, flights were cancelled and airspace closed following Iran’s missile attacks on Israel and subsequent retaliatory strikes.

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Damascus airport resumes operations

Syria has reopened its airspace, with Damascus International Airport resuming normal operations, the country’s civil aviation authority confirmed.

Iraq lifts 72-hour flight ban

Iraq also reopened its skies on Monday after a temporary 72-hour closure triggered by Iranian missile strikes on Israel. The Civil Aviation Authority said flights to and from all airports have resumed, while continuing to monitor regional conditions.

Iran lifts flight restrictions

Iran has removed its flight restrictions, restoring aviation operations nationwide.

“Flight restrictions have been removed after safety conditions improved and coordination with authorities was completed, allowing aviation operations to resume,” according to IRIB.

With the provision of safe conditions and the necessary coordination with relevant institutions, flight restrictions have been lifted and the country’s aviation activities are returning to normal as planned.
Abouzar Shiroodi, Civil Aviation Organisation Official

Officials said the decision follows improved safety conditions and coordination with relevant authorities, allowing aviation activity to return to normal.

Related Topics:
SyriaIraqIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran war

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