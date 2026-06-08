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Iran suspends flights at Tehran international airport: local media

All incoming flights to Tehran suspended indefinitely following strikes on Israel

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AFP
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File photo shows an Iranian Mahan Air passenger plane taking off as a plane of Iran's national air carrier, Iran Air, is parked at left, at Mehrabad airport in Tehran. Local media reported late on Sunday (June 8, 2026) that all incoming flights at Tehran's international airport were suspended after Iranian missile strikes on Israel.
File photo shows an Iranian Mahan Air passenger plane taking off as a plane of Iran's national air carrier, Iran Air, is parked at left, at Mehrabad airport in Tehran. Local media reported late on Sunday (June 8, 2026) that all incoming flights at Tehran's international airport were suspended after Iranian missile strikes on Israel.
AP file

Tehran's international airport suspended all incoming flights after Iranian missile strikes on Israel, local media said Sunday.

"The civil aviation authority announced the suspension of all flights bound for the airport until further notice," said Iranian press agency Mehr -- the latest closure for Khomeini International Airport, one of two serving the capital, which had only re-opened in April after being shut for weeks over the Middle East war.

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