Dubai: Israel has announced the full reopening of its airspace and a phased return to normal flight operations, following a ceasefire agreement involving the United States and Iran. The Transportation Ministry said regular services at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport will resume from midnight between Wednesday and Thursday, marking a significant step toward restoring international connectivity.

Authorities confirmed they are coordinating closely with the Israel Airports Authority and the Civil Aviation Authority to ensure a smooth transition back to full operations at the country’s main gateway. All terminal services, including duty-free shops, will reopen alongside passenger flights.

Officials have also notified foreign airlines and global aviation regulators about the resumption of operations. However, the return of international carriers is expected to be gradual, depending on approvals from their respective national authorities.

Domestic aviation activity will also pick up, with Herzliya Airport reopening on Thursday, followed by the resumption of services at Ramon Airport in Eilat on Sunday.

Video: AFP