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Bahrain airport resumes flights after airspace reopening

Passengers urged to check schedules as flights resume in phases

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
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A view of the Bahrain International Airport.
A view of the Bahrain International Airport.
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Dubai: Flight operations are gradually returning at Bahrain International Airport, offering relief to passengers after recent airspace restrictions disrupted schedules across the region.

Bahrain Airport Company, which operates the airport, confirmed that some services have resumed following the reopening of the Kingdom’s airspace. The move comes after clearance from the Civil Aviation Affairs under the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, allowing airlines to restart movements in a controlled manner.

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The resumption is being handled in stages, reflecting the need to stabilise operations after a period of disruption. Airlines are expected to restore frequencies gradually, with priority likely given to high-demand routes and connecting traffic.

Passengers travelling through Bahrain are being advised to remain cautious and check directly with airlines for the latest flight timings, as schedules may continue to shift in the near term.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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