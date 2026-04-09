Passengers urged to check schedules as flights resume in phases
Dubai: Flight operations are gradually returning at Bahrain International Airport, offering relief to passengers after recent airspace restrictions disrupted schedules across the region.
Bahrain Airport Company, which operates the airport, confirmed that some services have resumed following the reopening of the Kingdom’s airspace. The move comes after clearance from the Civil Aviation Affairs under the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, allowing airlines to restart movements in a controlled manner.
The resumption is being handled in stages, reflecting the need to stabilise operations after a period of disruption. Airlines are expected to restore frequencies gradually, with priority likely given to high-demand routes and connecting traffic.
Passengers travelling through Bahrain are being advised to remain cautious and check directly with airlines for the latest flight timings, as schedules may continue to shift in the near term.