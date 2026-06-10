US declares Iran strikes complete as Kuwait, Bahrain activate air defences

CENTCOM struck Iranian air defences and radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz
Jordan says it shot down 5 incoming missiles launched by Iran targeting area with air base hosting US forces.
The UAE joined Bahrain, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Latvia, the UK, the US and the EU in a joint press stakeout highlighting longstanding concerns over Iran's nuclear programme and what they described as Tehran's continued failure to meet its safeguards obligations and fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
The statement came ahead of a meeting of the UN Security Council's 1737 sanctions committee, held after what participants described as Iran's attacks on neighbouring countries using thousands of drones and ballistic missiles. The UAE stressed the importance of resuming the committee's work and called for the swift appointment of its chair and panel of experts to ensure effective oversight of sanctions implementation and address compliance issues.
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Kuwait's military said Wednesday its air defences were engaging "hostile aerial targets", as the United States and Iran traded attacks after the downing of an American helicopter.
"The General Staff of the Army announces that Kuwaiti air defence systems are currently engaging hostile aerial targets in accordance with established operational procedures," the Kuwaiti army posted on X, without specifying their origin.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday they had struck four targets at a US base in Jordan, as Tehran pressed its attack in response to fresh US strikes over the downing of a helicopter.
Iranian forces "targeted and destroyed four major targets, including F35 fighter nests at an air base and the US child-killing military control command centre in Al-Azraq, Jordan", the Guards said in a statement quoted by state-run IRNA, adding that they were carried out by "long-range missiles".
An air raid alert was issued in Bahrain, the Gulf country's interior ministry said on Wednesday, after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they struck a US base in Bahrain.
"The siren has been sounded .Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the ministry said on X.
Global energy markets jumped early on Wednesday trading in Asia, with benchmark crude prices edging higher. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.42 points, or 0.48%, to $88.62 a barrel, as of 1.22am GMT (10:22 am Tokyo) on Wednesday (June 10, 2026).
Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 0.52 points, or 0.57%, to $91.97 a barrel, reflecting traders' reaction continued tightness in global supply expectations and risks around the Strait of Hormuz.
The US military said late Tuesday that it had "completed" its retaliatory strikes against Iran over the downing of an attack helicopter.
US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American forces in the Middle East, said on X that it had "completed self-defense strikes against Iran."
"CENTCOM forces struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz with precision munitions from US Air Force and Navy fighter jets," the post said.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its forces launched a drone attack against the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain early Wednesday, claiming the strike was retaliation for recent US attacks on infrastructure in southern Iran. In a statement, the IRGC said Shahed-136 one-way attack drones targeted the Fifth Fleet's base in Manama at approximately 2:30 am local time (3.30am UAE time).
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi declared that his country's armed forces would respond to recent US attacks, asserting that Washington had "opted to test our determination" despite battlefield setbacks in the ongoing regional conflict.
Iranian media outlets reported fresh attacks in areas near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, as US forces carried out what President Donald Trump described as retaliatory strikes over a downed helicopter.
Explosions were heard on Qeshm Island and in the port city of Bandar Abbas on Iran's southern coast in the early hours of Wednesday, the Mehr and Fars news agencies posted on Telegram.
US forces carried out strikes against Iran on Wednesday in what President Donald Trump said was retaliation for the downing of an American helicopter by the Islamic Republic a day earlier.
Iranian media reported at least two series of explosions along Iran's southern coast near the Strait of Hormuz.
Digital news outlet Axios reported that US forces had attacked several Iranian air defense systems and radar systems around the strait.
Following the strikes, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi threatened to retaliate.
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Day 102: US Apache helicopter crashes near Strait of Hormuz
Day 101: Iran and Israel suspend strikes after Trump’s request
Day 100: Iran says it targeted Israeli air base with missiles
Day 99: Iran targets Bahrain and Kuwait after new US strikes
Day 98: Trump hails ‘great success’ with Iran, offers no new details
Day 97: UN peacekeeper killed in south Lebanon shelling
Day 96: US: Iran's Kuwait attack was 'deliberate & calculated'
Day 95: Rubio says Iran's Khamenei alive and 'increasingly engaging'