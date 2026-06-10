US declares Iran strikes complete as Kuwait, Bahrain activate air defences

The UAE joined Bahrain, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Latvia, the UK, the US and the EU in a joint press stakeout highlighting longstanding concerns over Iran's nuclear programme and what they described as Tehran's continued failure to meet its safeguards obligations and fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The statement came ahead of a meeting of the UN Security Council's 1737 sanctions committee, held after what participants described as Iran's attacks on neighbouring countries using thousands of drones and ballistic missiles. The UAE stressed the importance of resuming the committee's work and called for the swift appointment of its chair and panel of experts to ensure effective oversight of sanctions implementation and address compliance issues.