US-Iran tensions: Oman's explosion hit oil terminal resumes operations as Hezbollah and Israel trade fresh strikes

Israel's military warned residents of south Lebanon's Sarafand, a town on the coastal road between Tyre and Sidon, to immediately evacuate on Friday ahead of expected attacks against Iran-backed Hezbollah. "In light of the terrorist Hezbollah's violation of the ceasefire agreement and its targeting of Israel's home front, the Israel Defence Forces are compelled to act against it forcefully, especially in your areas," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X, listing six towns and villages including Sarafand and Saksakiyeh, which is also on the coastal road.

He added: "Out of concern for your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move north of the Zahrani River," which runs some 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of the border.