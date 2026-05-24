Netanyahu says he and Trump agree Iran deal must fully end nuclear threat
Highlights
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump had reaffirmed his support for Israel's right to defend itself against threats on all fronts, including from Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.
"President Trump reiterated Israel's right to defend itself against threats on all fronts, including in Lebanon," Netanyahu said in a statement following a conversation between the two leaders on Saturday night.
Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi has received a verbal message from Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Seyed Abbas Araghchi during a meeting with visiting Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi and a diplomatic delegation in Muscat.
According to details, the message was delivered within the framework of ongoing consultations between the two neighbouring countries and focused on developments in Iranian-US talks mediated by Pakistan, as well as efforts to support their success.
Discussions also covered the resumption of safe and sustainable freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, with both sides stressing the importance of strengthening maritime security and protecting trade and supply chains in line with international law.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he and US President Donald Trump had agreed that any final deal with Iran must fully end the Islamic republic's "nuclear threat".
"President Trump and I agreed that any final agreement with Iran must eliminate the nuclear threat entirely. This means dismantling Iran's uranium enrichment facilities and removing enriched nuclear material from its territory," Netanyahu said in a statement, referring to a conversation between the two leaders on Saturday night.
President Donald Trump said Sunday that he had told US negotiators "not to rush into a deal" with Iran, amid anticipation that an agreement to end the war in the Middle East was close.
"The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.
"The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed."
Lebanon's health ministry said Sunday that an Israeli strike the previous day in the country's south killed 11 people including six women and a child, despite a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war.
"The Israeli enemy strike on the town of Sir al-Gharbiyeh in the Nabatieh district resulted in a massacre whose final toll is 11 dead including a child and six women, and nine wounded including four children and a woman," the ministry said in a statement.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has said that 33 ships, including oil tankers, container ships and other commercial vessels, crossed the Strait of Hormuz over the past day after receiving permission.
According to a statement carried by Fars News Agency, the crossings were carried out with coordination and security support provided by the IRGC Navy, underscoring continued regulation of traffic through one of the world’s most sensitive maritime chokepoints.
Israeli strikes hit Lebanon on Sunday, both before and after Israel's military issued an evacuation warning for 10 villages in the south and east, state media reported.
Israel's military has continued to strike what it says are Hezbollah targets in Lebanon despite a ceasefire that began on April 17 and that was recently extended for several weeks.
The Iran-backed group has also maintained attacks on Israeli targets in southern Lebanon and across the border, including firing rockets on Sunday at Israeli troops operating on Lebanese territory.
Lebanon's official National News Agency reported Israeli strikes on multiple locations in south and east Lebanon on Sunday, in some cases causing casualties.
Some of the raids came before the Israeli military's warning, which covered 10 villages in the south and the eastern Bekaa valley.
US President Donald Trump has assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he will hold firm on his demand for the dismantling of Iran's nuclear programme, as a condition in any final agreement with Tehran, a senior Israeli official told AFP.
"President Trump made clear that he will remain steadfast in the negotiations regarding his longstanding demand for the dismantlement of Iran's nuclear programme and the removal of all enriched uranium from Iranian territory, and that he will not sign a final agreement absent these conditions," the official said, referring to a conversation between the two leaders on Saturday night.
US President Donald Trump has posted an AI-generated image on Truth Social depicting an Iranian Navy vessel being struck and destroyed by what appears to be a US drone, accompanied by the caption “Adios.”
The post comes alongside reports suggesting progress in ongoing diplomatic talks with Iran, highlighting a stark contrast between negotiation signals and highly provocative imagery shared online.
Israel's military on Sunday warned residents of around a dozen villages in southern and eastern Lebanon to evacuate their homes ahead of expected strikes against alleged Hezbollah targets.
"For your safety, we urge you to immediately move at least 1,000 metres away from the areas mentioned," the military's Arabic-language spokesman, Colonel Avichay Adraee, said in a post on X, listing the names of the villages.
Bahrain's criminal court has sentenced nine defendants to life imprisonment and two others to three years in prison in two separate cases involving alleged links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The head of Bahrain’s Terror Crimes Prosecution said the 11 defendants were convicted of communicating with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard with the intent to carry out hostile and terrorist acts against the kingdom and harm its national interests.
Aboard the RFA Lyme Bay docked off the coast of Gibraltar, hundreds of British sailors are waiting to be deployed for a mine-clearing mission to the Strait of Hormuz that is still in doubt.
U.S. President Donald Trump has lashed out at allies for not doing more to support the United States' war effort in Iran, whose chokehold on the strait has crippled international shipping and sent energy prices soaring. In March, Trump told NATO allies to "go get your own oil" and secure the strait themselves.
On the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula, in the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, the U.K.'s Royal Navy is preparing to do that - but only once a peace agreement is reached. Trump said Saturday that a deal with Iran has been "largely negotiated" after calls with Israel and other allies in the region, but it still needs finalizing.
Britain's Armed Forces Minister Al Carns took a small group of reporters to visit the RFA Lyme Bay as it prepares for a possible international operation, led by the U.K. and France, to secure the strait. As Carns spoke, the amphibious landing vessel, docked at the gateway to the Mediterranean, was being loaded with ammunition and mine-hunting sea drones equipped with sonar.
With a crew of several hundred sailors, the RFA Lyme Bay will soon depart Gibraltar to link up with the U.K. destroyer HMS Dragon and allied ships for air support before sailing through the Suez Canal to the Persian Gulf.
"Which other country can pull together 40 nations and come up with a solution to deal with a complex problem that we couldn't predict because we weren't involved?" asked Carns, responding to a question from The Associated Press about what Trump wants from his British ally.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took part in a joint phone call with several leaders to discuss regional developments and efforts to advance diplomatic solutions that support regional security and stability.
Those taking part in the call included President Donald Trump of the United States of America; King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar; Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt; Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Turkey; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar; and Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday welcomed "progress towards an agreement between the US and Iran" to end the Middle East war, as American officials said a deal could be announced soon.
"We need a deal that truly de-escalates the conflict, reopens the Strait of Hormuz and guarantees toll free full freedom of navigation. Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon," the European Commission president posted online.
Iran has said that differences over two to three clauses in a potential US–Iran memorandum of understanding still remain, amid ongoing efforts to finalise a draft agreement, according to reports by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.
The report said negotiations continue between the two sides, with unresolved provisions still preventing full agreement on the proposed framework.
Iran added that discussions remain ongoing as mediators work to bridge gaps and move the draft towards a final understanding.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has launched a sharp attack on Iran, accusing it of sponsoring terrorism, backing proxy groups and destabilising regions across the world.
Speaking alongside External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi, Rubio said Iran has prioritised support for militant organisations over domestic development.
He alleged Tehran has been linked to past attacks via proxy groups, including the 1994 bombing of a Jewish centre in Argentina, and accused it of backing violent organisations such as Hezbollah and Hamas.
Rubio also claimed Iran has targeted civilians and dissidents globally and threatened maritime security in the Gulf.
Despite his criticism, he said the US remains committed to a diplomatic solution to the crisis, while stressing continued concerns over Iran’s regional activities.
On the other hand, Iran likes to sponsor proxy groups of terrorists. And these terrorists don't care what they blow up. They blow up anything and everyone. Okay, this is who we're dealing with.Marco Rubio
The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) has announced that all its units and services are operating at the highest levels of readiness and full defensive preparedness, according to a Bahrain News Agency (BNA) report.
The General Command said it is proud of the advanced combat readiness and vigilance demonstrated by its personnel in carrying out national duties to defend the Kingdom and safeguard its achievements.
The BDF urged the public to exercise caution and avoid approaching or handling any unfamiliar or suspicious objects that may result from attacks.
It advised residents and citizens to immediately report such items to the relevant authorities.
The General Command confirmed that personnel of the Royal Field Engineering Unit remain fully prepared to safely deal with such objects, ensuring the protection and safety of all citizens and residents.
One person was killed and two others injured in an Israeli raid on Bazouriyeh in Lebanon’s Tyre district, according to the country’s National News Agency.
The report said the strike targeted the southern area amid ongoing cross-border tensions.
In a separate incident, the agency reported that an earlier airstrike on a house in the nearby town of Toura also killed one person and injured two others.
Authorities have not provided further details on the incidents, while tensions continue to persist along the border region.
Kuwait Airways will operate 728 weekly flights to 58 international destinations in June as it scales up operations following recent disruptions.
During the crisis period, around 500,000 tickets were cancelled, with 55% refunded. Communication traffic surged to more than four times normal levels, while fuel and insurance costs rose by over 120%, adding pressure on fares.
The airline also repatriated 2,180 citizens via 15 flights during the shutdown period and transported over 2.4 million kg of cargo, including medicines and food supplies.
Iran’s Embassy in India has rejected recent comments by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, accusing Washington of distorting regional realities and deflecting attention from US and Israeli policies.
In a statement, the embassy said US sanctions on Iranian oil exports have disrupted global energy markets and formed part of long-standing pressure on Iran, also affecting access to medicines and essential supplies.
Iran said it remains ready to supply energy to global markets, including India, but blamed sanctions for restricting exports and contributing to instability in the Strait of Hormuz.
Reiterating its position, Tehran said its nuclear programme is peaceful and under IAEA supervision, calling it a “legitimate right” it will not abandon.
The statement followed Rubio’s remarks on progress in indirect US–Iran talks, where he reiterated Washington’s opposition to Iran acquiring nuclear weapons or controlling key maritime routes.
Iran also said its armed forces remain on full alert to respond to any threat to its sovereignty.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday welcomed "the progress towards an agreement" to end the Iran war, as US officials said an announcement on a deal could be expected later in the day.
"We will work with our international partners to seize this moment and achieve a long-term diplomatic settlement," Starmer said in a post on X.
India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has said that energy markets should be allowed to operate freely amid tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, speaking alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a press briefing in New Delhi.
Jaishankar noted that India’s approach to the situation is that energy flows and pricing should be determined by market dynamics, without external disruption.
He added that India will continue to diversify its energy sources while ensuring access to supplies at reasonable and stable prices, as global uncertainties persist.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Iran can never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, reiterating Washington’s long-standing position during remarks to reporters in New Delhi.
Speaking amid discussions on a potential US–Iran agreement, Rubio said negotiations are currently underway but would require Tehran’s acceptance and full compliance with any deal.
He stressed that preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons remains a core objective of US policy.
Rubio added that any diplomatic framework under consideration would depend on strict commitments from Iran as talks continue between the two sides.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said an announcement was possible later Sunday on a deal with Iran that could formally end the Middle East war.
"I do think perhaps there is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news," Rubio told reporters in New Delhi.
Rubio, who is on his first visit to India, said the emerging deal would address US concerns on the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has largely blocked in response to the US-Israeli attack.
The agreement would also start a "process that can ultimately leave us where the president wants us to be, and that is a world that no longer has to fear or worry about an Iranian nuclear weapon", he added.
Turkey is prepared to extend “every kind of support” for the implementation of a potential agreement with Iran, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a call with US President Donald Trump and other regional leaders.
Erdogan’s office said that he made the remarks during discussions focused on regional stability and economic security.
He also noted that an agreement ensuring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz would help ease tensions in the region and provide relief to the global economy.
A pre-dawn Israeli airstrike killed three members of a Palestinian family, including a one-year-old child, in central Gaza on Sunday, a hospital said.
Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir el-Balah said it had received the bodies of a couple and their infant after an Israeli strike hit a residental apartment in the Al-Nuseirat camp before dawn.
The hospital said around 10 people were wounded.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military about the three deaths, though it said it had struck three Hamas weapons storage facilities in central Gaza over the preceding 24 hours.
A draft memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington includes a clause stating that the US and its allies would refrain from launching attacks on Iran or allied forces, according to Iran’s Fars News Agency
President Donald Trump has thanked the US Secret Service and law enforcement agencies for their “swift and professional action” following a shooting incident near the White House.
“Thank you to our great Secret Service and Law Enforcement for the swift and professional action taken this evening against a gunman near the White House,” Trump said in a statement.
Iran says it is working with the United States to finalise a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, with diplomatic efforts continuing under Pakistani mediation.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the proposed 14-clause draft is an initial framework toward a broader peace agreement, focused on ending hostilities across multiple fronts. He said both sides are aiming for a final deal within 30 to 60 days after the MoU is formally approved.
Key issues under discussion include US maritime operations and the release of frozen Iranian assets. Baghaei added that Iran’s nuclear programme is not part of the current phase of talks, which remain focused on ending the conflict.
Iran also credited Pakistan as a key mediator facilitating communication between Tehran and Washington, as negotiations continue following earlier failed rounds but ongoing diplomatic exchanges.
Lebanon's civil defence agency said early on Sunday its regional facility in the southern city of Nabatieh had been destroyed by an Israeli strike.
The Directorate General of Civil Defence said the building had collapsed and a large number of vehicles and equipment had been damaged by a "direct hit in a hostile Israeli strike".
It added there were no reports of casualties among its personnel, who had been moved to another location before the incident.
The civil defence agency condemned "this attack on a centre dedicated to humanitarian and relief work", stressing that it was facing "growing risks and challenges" in carrying out its operations.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday he hoped his country could soon host the next round of peace talks between Iran and the United States.
"Pakistan will continue its peace efforts with utmost sincerity and we hope to host the next round of talks very soon," Sharif, whose country has played a key role in mediating between Washington and Tehran, posted on X.
US Senator Lindsey Graham has warned that any Iran deal perceived as strengthening Tehran over time could increase instability in Lebanon and Iraq and escalate risks around the Strait of Hormuz.
In posts on X, Graham said such an outcome could embolden Hezbollah in Lebanon and Shia militias in Iraq, describing it as a potential “major shift” in the regional balance of power.
Graham also cautioned that any agreement seen as limiting the ability to secure the Strait of Hormuz could allow Iran to maintain long-term influence over critical global shipping lanes.
He argued that this could leave major Gulf oil infrastructure vulnerable and increase geopolitical pressure on Israel and regional allies.
The senator said a deal that enables Iran to “survive and become more powerful over time” could deepen regional conflicts and create long-term security risks.
He stressed that any agreement must ensure Iran cannot threaten maritime routes or energy infrastructure in the Gulf region.
The US Secret Service cleared the White House North Lawn on Saturday evening after reports of gunfire triggered a security lockdown near the presidential complex.
Officials said a suspect opened fire at a security checkpoint near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, prompting agents to return fire and secure the area.
FBI Director Kash Patel said federal agents are assisting in the investigation, while authorities confirmed the suspect was taken to hospital.
The White House was briefly placed under lockdown as law enforcement flooded surrounding streets. An investigation is ongoing.
The US Secret Service shot a person near the White House on Saturday, and a bystander also was shot, a law enforcement official said.
Both individuals were said to be in critical condition, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.
Journalists working at the White House on Saturday reported hearing a series of gunshots and were told to seek shelter inside the press briefing room.
On X, the Secret Service said it was "aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW" - one block from the White House - and was "working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground." It said it will have an update shortly.
In a social media post, FBI Director Kash Patel said officers were responding to shots fired and said he would "update the public as we're able."
President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time.
British forces are on standby for a possible mine-clearing operation in the Strait of Hormuz as a US–Iran peace deal nears finalisation.
The Royal Navy vessel RFA Lyme Bay, based near Gibraltar, is being readied for a UK–France-led mission aimed at securing the key shipping route.
The mission would proceed only if a broader agreement between Washington and Tehran is reached, with final details of the deal still under discussion.
US President Donald Trump has said a draft agreement is “largely negotiated,” including plans linked to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Military officials warn the strait may contain multiple types of naval mines capable of disrupting global shipping, with thousands of vessels already affected since the conflict began.
Police and security forces swarmed the area around the White House on Saturday evening after reports of shots fired, AFP journalists said.
US President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time as he worked to negotiate a deal with Iran.
Iran rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that the Strait of Hormuz would return to its previous status under a proposed agreement, with Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency stating that Tehran would continue to maintain control.
According to the report, Iran has agreed only to allow the number of passing ships to return to pre-war levels, but this "in no way means a return to free passage" as it existed before the conflict.
Fars News Agency stated that the management of the Strait of Hormuz, including shipping routes, timing of passage and permits, would remain "exclusively under the authority of Iran."
Even as Trump had previously declared negotiations over Iran's nuclear program as one of the main and indispensable conditions for any agreement, no commitment has been made by Iran, and the nuclear file has not been discussed at all, the report stated.
Fars News Agency stated that American officials have acknowledged in multiple messages to Iran that Trump's tweets are primarily for promotional purposes and media consumption within the United States, and they have recommended that no attention be paid to these statements.
Trump has said the United States is engaged in discussions with leaders from several countries regarding efforts linked to peace and stability in the Gulf region, including issues concerning Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.
"I am in the Oval Office at the White House where we just had a very good call with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, of Turkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, concerning the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE," he said in a post on Truth Social.
He further stated that an agreement had been "largely negotiated," subject to finalisation between the United States, Iran and the countries involved in the discussions.
Iran are moving their World Cup training base to Mexico after football's world governing body FIFA approved a request to transfer it from Tucson, Arizona, the head of Iran's football federation said on Saturday.
The Iranian team will be based in Tijuana on the border of Mexico and the United States, federation president Mehdi Taj said in a video carried by the Fars news agency.
"Fortunately, thanks to the meetings we had with FIFA officials... our request to change countries from the United States to Mexico, due to problems encountered in obtaining visas, was accepted by FIFA," Taj said.
"We will therefore be based in Tijuana, near the Pacific Ocean. It is a city that lies between Mexico and the US, but it is located in Mexico. We have actually completed the team building there."
Taj said that the move would help to avoid complications related to visas and that the squad could use Iran Air flights to travel directly to Mexico.
Iran's participation in the World Cup has been in question for months because it is being co-hosted by the United States, which along with Israel began bombing Iran on February 28, sparking a wider war in the Middle East.
Iran have been drawn in Group G and open their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.
US President Donald Trump said a draft agreement with Iran is “largely negotiated” and includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, following calls with regional allies including Israel and several Middle East leaders.
Trump said final details are still being worked out and an announcement could come “shortly,” adding that he had discussed the situation with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain and Israel.
A regional official involved in Pakistan-led mediation efforts said the US and Iran are making “significant progress” toward a deal to end the conflict, though last-minute disagreements could still derail the process.
Draft proposals reportedly include an official end to hostilities, a 60-day negotiation window on Iran’s nuclear programme, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz alongside easing of maritime restrictions.
Iranian officials described the current draft as a “framework agreement,” with discussions ongoing over sanctions relief, nuclear issues and regional security concerns.
While both sides signal narrowing differences, Iran insists negotiations remain focused on ending the war first, with nuclear talks expected in a later phase.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there had been “some progress” in talks, while regional diplomats suggested a final decision on the Pakistan-prepared draft could come within days.
Iranian and US positions remain cautious, with both sides warning that renewed escalation remains possible if negotiations collapse.
Day 85: Trump: Iran deal ‘largely negotiated’, Hormuz to open
Day 84:
Day 83: Trump rejects tolls in Hormuz: 'We want it free'
Day 82: Trump says US-Iran talks are ‘right on the borderline’
Day 81: Iran’s position 'unclear', deal 'uncertain': VP Vance
Day 80: Trump says 'holding off on attack on Iran tomorrow'
Day 79: Trump says 'clock is ticking' for Iran
Day 78: Iran plans new Strait of Hormuz toll system
Day 77: Israel and Lebanon extend ceasefire by 45 days: US
Day 76: World leaders call for security in Strait of Hormuz
Day 75: Trump arrives in Beijing for summit with Xi
Day 74: Iran signals potential 90% Uranium enrichment
Day 73: Trump calls Iranian response 'totally unacceptable'
Day 72: 'As of today, Tehran’s restraint is over': Iran official
Day 71: Iran keeps US waiting on response to peace plan
Day 70: US fires on Iran tankers as talks hang in balance
Day 69: Iran creates agency to control shipping at the Strait of Hormuz
Day 68: Trump threatens 'higher level' bombing of Iran if deal not agreed
Day 67: 'Project Freedom' paused 'for a short period': Trump
Day 66: UAE intercepts 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, 4 drones