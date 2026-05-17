Iran plans fees for Strait of Hormuz transit; Israel strikes southern Lebanon

Iran has strongly condemned Israel following the reported killing of Hamas Qassam Brigades leader Izz Al Din al Haddad in Gaza, describing the incident as a “terrorist act”.

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the strike targeted Gaza City’s Remal neighbourhood on Friday and also resulted in the deaths of several civilians, including al-Haddad’s wife and daughter.

The ministry said such actions reflect Israel’s “desperation” and constitute ongoing violations in Gaza, adding that they will not weaken Palestinian resistance movements.