Iran plans fees for Strait of Hormuz transit; Israel strikes southern Lebanon

Escalating Gulf tensions as Iran, India and UAE decry threats to shipping lanes
Iran has strongly condemned Israel following the reported killing of Hamas Qassam Brigades leader Izz Al Din al Haddad in Gaza, describing the incident as a “terrorist act”.
According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the strike targeted Gaza City’s Remal neighbourhood on Friday and also resulted in the deaths of several civilians, including al-Haddad’s wife and daughter.
The ministry said such actions reflect Israel’s “desperation” and constitute ongoing violations in Gaza, adding that they will not weaken Palestinian resistance movements.
The United Kingdom has deployed a new low-cost anti-drone capability on Royal Air Force aircraft operating in the Middle East, aimed at strengthening defence against unmanned aerial threats in the region.
According to an official statement, the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) will be integrated into RAF Typhoon fighter jets. The system is designed to engage and destroy drone targets with high precision at a significantly lower cost compared with traditional missile systems.
The move comes amid sustained regional tensions, including repeated drone and missile attacks attributed to Iran on several Gulf states.
India has raised strong concerns over disruptions to maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that targeting commercial shipping and endangering civilian crews is unacceptable under international law.
India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, outlined New Delhi’s position at a Special Meeting of the UN Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC) focused on safeguarding global energy and supply chains amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.
He stressed that the region’s escalating energy and fertiliser crisis requires a balanced response combining immediate relief measures with long-term structural solutions, backed by strong international cooperation.
Reiterating India’s position on maritime safety, Harish highlighted that freedom of navigation in critical sea lanes such as the Strait of Hormuz must be protected and fully aligned with international law. He warned that any obstruction to commercial shipping risks worsening global supply chain vulnerabilities at a time of heightened energy insecurity.
India’s intervention comes as global markets continue to face pressure from geopolitical tensions affecting key energy routes and fertiliser flows, underscoring calls for coordinated global action.
The Trump administration has not extended the sanctions waiver that facilitated increased sales of Russian oil.
The waiver expired at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 16, and the US Treasury Department has not issued an extension, according to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) website.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had previously said there were no plans to renew the authorization.
The temporary license, first renewed on April 17, had allowed countries to continue purchasing Russian oil cargoes stranded at sea despite broader US sanctions.
US President Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated image suggesting heightened tensions with Iran, amid reports that the conflict could potentially escalate again.
The graphic shows Trump alongside a US Navy admiral standing before stormy seas, with multiple military vessels in the background, including one reportedly displaying the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The image carries the caption: “It was calm before the storm,” a phrase widely associated with signalling impending escalation.
The post comes amid growing speculation over the possibility of renewed hostilities involving Iran, following months of heightened regional tensions and military activity in the Gulf and surrounding waters.
Hezbollah said Saturday it struck a military target in northern Israel, as the fragile ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel has not stopped fighting in the war that began on March 2.
In a statement, the Iran-backed militant group said its fighters targeted "the Ya'ara barracks... with a swarm of attack drones", after announcing multiple operations against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, where they are occupying territory near the border between the two countries.
Lana Nusseibeh, UAE Minister of State, met International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez to discuss rising security threats to vessels and seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Gulf. The talks focused on reported attacks, risks to maritime navigation, and the need to restore safe and uninterrupted shipping routes.
The UAE reiterated its support for the IMO and international maritime law, stressing the importance of freedom of navigation and condemning threats to commercial shipping, which it described as a form of economic coercion that endangers regional and global stability.
Both sides also discussed ongoing international efforts to protect seafarers, maintain maritime security, and ensure the continued flow of global trade, particularly energy supplies passing through the strategic waterway.
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Day 70: US fires on Iran tankers as talks hang in balance
Day 69: Iran creates agency to control shipping at the Strait of Hormuz
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Day 66: UAE intercepts 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, 4 drones