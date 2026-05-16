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Trump threatens Iran strikes as China commits to 200 Boeing jets

Trump ramps up Iran pressure while Beijing seals major Boeing and trade deals

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The Boeing logo is seen on the side of a Boeing 737 MAX.
The Boeing logo is seen on the side of a Boeing 737 MAX.
Reuters
US President Donald Trump intensified pressure on Iran as he departed Beijing, warning of possible strikes on key infrastructure if Tehran refuses to abandon its nuclear programme. Meanwhile, Boeing confirmed China’s commitment to purchase 200 aircraft, while the UAE and India signed multibillion-dollar agreements spanning energy, defence, artificial intelligence and finance during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Abu Dhabi. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates:

Highlights

US says Iran-backed militia commander planned Jewish site attacks

US authorities on Friday detailed charges against a commander of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia who was allegedly involved in plotting terrorism against Jewish people in Europe, Canada and the United States.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, 32, is said to have directed and urged others to attack US and Israeli interests, and to kill Americans and Jews, in retaliation for the war against Iran.

He was identified as a senior figure in Kataeb Hezbollah, a US-designated foreign terrorist organization linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Islamic Republic has in the past been accused of seeking to orchestrate terrorist incidents, and several have occurred since US-Israeli strikes on Iran began in late February.

According to US court filings, Al-Saadi and unidentified associates planned, coordinated and claimed responsibility for at least 18 terrorist attacks in Europe, and two in Canada.

Boeing confirms China commitment to buy 200 aircraft

Aerospace giant Boeing on Friday confirmed that China had committed to purchasing 200 aircraft, as previously announced by US President Donald Trump during his visit to Beijing.

"We had a very successful trip to China and accomplished our major goal of reopening the China market to orders for Boeing aircraft," the company, whose CEO Kelly Ortberg was part of the US delegation to China, said in a statement.

"This included an initial commitment for 200 aircraft and we expect further commitments will follow after this initial tranche."

Strike hits building in Tyre, south Lebanon after Israeli warning: AFP

Israel's military called on residents of several buildings in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre to immediately evacuate ahead of planned strikes in the area on Friday.

"Urgent warning to residents of Lebanon, especially to residents of the city of Tyre... you are located near Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure against which the IDF is preparing to operate," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X.

"We urge you to immediately distance yourselves from these buildings and the surrounding structures, and move at least 300 metres away from them," the post said, alongside a map identifying the sites.

Lebanon PM calls for Arab, international support in country's talks with Israel

Lebanon says 3 paramedics killed in Israeli strike on south

An Israeli strike on southern Lebanon killed three paramedics from the Hezbollah-linked Islamic Health Committee on Friday, the Lebanese health ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said an Israeli strike "directly targeted" the Islamic Health Committee's centre in Haruf, south Lebanon, killing three paramedics and critically wounding a fourth.

Lebanon PM says only military should have weapons

Lebanon PM says country has had enough 'reckless' wars for foreign interests

Israel and Lebanon extend ceasefire by 45 days

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their cessation of hostilities by 45 days to allow more time for diplomatic progress, the US State Department said on Friday. The extension follows two days of talks in Washington involving representatives from both countries, as part of ongoing efforts to prevent renewed escalation along the border. The State Department said political negotiations are set to resume on June 2 and 3, while a separate security dialogue involving military delegations from both sides will begin at the Pentagon on May 29. US officials expressed hope that the parallel tracks would help pave the way towards a more sustainable and lasting peace between Israel and Lebanon.

ADNOC signs two strategic deals with India

ADNOC today announced the exchange of two strategic collaboration agreements with Indian partners, reinforcing the strong and expanding UAE‑India energy partnership.

The agreements build on ADNOC’s expanding partnerships with Indian companies across crude, LNG and LPG supply, as well as energy storage opportunities, supporting India’s growing energy demand and long-term economic growth.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said: “India’s scale and growth trajectory make it one of the defining energy markets of our time. As demand accelerates alongside a rapidly expanding population, the strength of the UAE–India energy partnership becomes ever more critical. These agreements reinforce supply security, deepen our strategic ties, and underscore ADNOC’s role as a dependable and reliable partner in powering India’s long-term economic growth.”

Trump rejects Iran proposal, calls opening line “unacceptable”

US President Donald Trump has said the first sentence of Iran’s latest proposal was “unacceptable,” claiming Tehran has reversed its position on its nuclear programme, CNN reported.

He said he would not proceed further with the proposal, arguing that Iran had already agreed to a “no nuclear” stance but was now backtracking.

Trump also criticised what he described as a lack of adequate guarantees from Tehran regarding its commitments.

The US president added that Iran had previously agreed to give up its “nuclear dust” — referring to enriched uranium — but later reversed its position, though he suggested a deal could still be reached eventually.

UAE and India lock in Dh18 billion investment push

UAE and India have signed a sweeping package of agreements during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Abu Dhabi, witnessed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The deals span energy, defence, artificial intelligence and maritime cooperation, including strategic oil collaboration between ADNOC and Indian energy giants, a defence partnership framework, and a term sheet to build an 8-Exaflop supercomputing cluster in India through G42 and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

The financial firepower behind the agreements is equally striking. Emirates NBD will invest Dh 11.02 billion to acquire a 60% stake in RBL Bank, while Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and International Holding Company (IHC) will each inject Dh 3.67 billion, into India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and Sammaan Capital respectively. Combined, the three investment announcements alone total over Dh 18 billion, underscoring the depth and ambition of the two nations' growing strategic partnership.

Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor ; Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter ; Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News

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