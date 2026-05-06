Commodity ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell this week to its lowest level since the beginning of the war despite a brief US attempt to reopen the strategic waterway, according to data from marine analytics firm Kpler.

Kpler, which tracks only commodity-carrying vessels, recorded just one transit on Monday and none on Tuesday, the fewest seen since the start of the war triggered by a wave of US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

Around 120 vessels transit the strait daily in peacetime, according to maritime news outlet Lloyd's List.

Before the war, the strait handled roughly one-fifth of global hydrocarbon exports, alongside other key commodities.

But traffic has been hammered by Iran's chokehold on the strait - which was imposed at the start of the war and has allowed only limited passage - as well as a retaliatory US blockade of Iranian ports.

The Nooh Gas, the only commodity vessel to transit the strait on Monday, was carrying 11,357 tons of Iranian liquefied petroleum gas.

The cargo was transferred ship-to-ship from the Tania Star off Dubai on May 1, and its final destination remains unknown.

The Tania Star had loaded the cargo at the Iranian port terminal of Bandar Mahshahr on April 25.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the suspension of "Project Freedom" - a military operation launched on Monday to free vessels stranded in the strait.

Washington said that two US-flagged merchant vessels had successfully crossed the strait, a claim denied by Tehran.