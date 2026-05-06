US pauses 'Project Freedom' as ceasefire holds and Gulf tensions remain fragile
Highlights
Iran foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Wednesday that a US proposal to end the war is still "under review" by Tehran, local media reported.
"The US plan and proposal are still under review by Iran," Baqaei told ISNA news agency, adding Tehran will convey its views to key mediator Pakistan after "finalising its views".
US President Donald Trump said earlier Wednesday that he wanted the war to be "at an end", while vowing more intensive attacks on Iran if it did not agree to conditions.
Wall Street stocks climbed Wednesday amid market hopes of a potential resolution to the war in Iran after US President Donald Trump said a deal was on the table.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average bounced 0.9 per cent to 49,736.85 minutes after trading started, while the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.8 per cent to 7,314.21.
The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.8 per cent to 25,535.35.
US news outlet Axios reported that the United States and Iran were close to agreeing on a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war and set a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations.
CNN said, quoting France’s defence ministry, the deployment of the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier to the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden to prepare for a future mission to restore free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
The aircraft carrier and its escort vessels will transit the Suez Canal today, en route to the southern Red Sea, the ministry reportedly said.
Israel's army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir visited troops in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, vowing to dismantle Hezbollah and saying the military was prepared to launch a new offensive against Iran if needed.
"We will seize every opportunity to deepen the dismantling of Hezbollah and continue weakening it," Zamir told soldiers in the area of the Lebanese town of Khiam.
He added that the military was also "on high alert to return to a powerful and broad operation that will enable us to deepen our achievements and further weaken the Iranian regime".
An Israeli strike in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa valley killed four people on Wednesday, while the Israeli army said it struck Hezbollah targets in the south, after warning residents of a dozen towns to evacuate.
Israel and Hezbollah have been trading accusations of violating the ceasefire agreement in force since April 17. Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for several operations targeting Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, as well as attacks on northern Israel.
An Israeli airstrike on the town of Zellaya, in the West Bekaa region, left at least four people dead, including two women and an elderly man, the health ministry said.
Lebanese state media said the attack struck the house of the town's mayor, killing him and three members of his family.
CNN, quoting Iranian media, reported that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is possible under “new procedures” following the pausing of a short-lived US military operation in the waterway, the Revolutionary Guards’ Navy said on Wednesday.
This appears to be Iran’s first reaction to Washington suspending “Project Freedom". The US launched the mission on Sunday but halted it on Tuesday, citing progress in peace talks.
US President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to restart bombing on Iran if it does not agree to a deal to end the war.
"If they don't agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before," Trump said in a social media post.
Commodity ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell this week to its lowest level since the beginning of the war despite a brief US attempt to reopen the strategic waterway, according to data from marine analytics firm Kpler.
Kpler, which tracks only commodity-carrying vessels, recorded just one transit on Monday and none on Tuesday, the fewest seen since the start of the war triggered by a wave of US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.
Around 120 vessels transit the strait daily in peacetime, according to maritime news outlet Lloyd's List.
Before the war, the strait handled roughly one-fifth of global hydrocarbon exports, alongside other key commodities.
But traffic has been hammered by Iran's chokehold on the strait - which was imposed at the start of the war and has allowed only limited passage - as well as a retaliatory US blockade of Iranian ports.
The Nooh Gas, the only commodity vessel to transit the strait on Monday, was carrying 11,357 tons of Iranian liquefied petroleum gas.
The cargo was transferred ship-to-ship from the Tania Star off Dubai on May 1, and its final destination remains unknown.
The Tania Star had loaded the cargo at the Iranian port terminal of Bandar Mahshahr on April 25.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the suspension of "Project Freedom" - a military operation launched on Monday to free vessels stranded in the strait.
Washington said that two US-flagged merchant vessels had successfully crossed the strait, a claim denied by Tehran.
China's diplomatic role in the Iran war has come into sharper focus following talks between Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers on Wednesday, days before US President Donald Trump is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
Beijing's profile in international diplomacy has risen in recent years. Long reluctant to get involved in conflicts far from its borders, it has nevertheless emerged as a major player with attempts to mediate conflicts from Southeast Asia to Europe.
Beijing is not an official mediator in the Iran war, but all parties - including Washington and Tehran - say it has played an important role in efforts to de-escalate the conflict. The Trump administration is pressing China to use its influence with Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.
During Wednesday's meeting with Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for a "comprehensive ceasefire," saying his country is deeply distressed by the war.
"The international community shares a common concern for restoring normal and safe passage through the Strait, and China hopes the relevant parties will respond as quickly as possible to the strong calls from the international community," China's official news agency Xinhua quoted him as saying.
Oil prices dived on Wednesday, with international benchmark Brent sliding under $100 a barrel, on fresh hopes for an end to the Middle East war.
Brent North Sea crude slumped 9.3 per cent to $99.64 a barrel, while the main US oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, plunged 10.7 per cent to $91.33.
Washington believes it is close to reaching an agreement with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, according to US news outlet Axios.
An Israeli strike in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa valley on Wednesday killed four people, Lebanon's health ministry said, with local media reporting the attack took place before the Israeli army issued a warning to evacuate the area along with 11 other towns.
"An Israeli enemy raid on the town of Zellaya in West Bekaa resulted in four martyrs, including two women and an elderly man," the ministry said.
Lebanese state media said the attack struck the house of the town's mayor, killing him and three members of his family.
Israel's army said Wednesday it had begun striking Hezbollah infrastructure in several areas of Lebanon, despite a truce with the neighbouring country intended to halt fighting with the Iran-backed militant group.
"The IDF has begun striking Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites in several areas in Lebanon," a military statement said.
It came shortly after the army reported "several incidents" during which drones exploded near Israeli soldiers operating in Lebanon's south. The strikes also follow a new Israeli evacuation warning for a dozen villages in south Lebanon issued earlier on Wednesday.
Washington believes it is close to reaching an agreement with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, US news outlet Axios reported Wednesday, citing two US officials.
According to Axios, the two sides are close to agreeing on a "one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war and set a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations."
It said the deal would involve Iran committing to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment and the United States agreeing to release billions of dollars of frozen Iranian funds.
Washington is reportedly awaiting a response from Tehran on several key points in the next 48 hours.
"Nothing has been agreed yet, but the sources said this was the closest the parties had been to an agreement since the war began," Axios said.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif - a key mediator in the war between the Iran and the United States and Israel - said Wednesday he was "hopeful" the current momentum on negotiations would lead to peace in the Middle East.
"We are very hopeful that the current momentum will lead to a lasting agreement that secures durable peace and stability for the region and beyond," he said in a post on X.
Oil prices plunged on Wednesday on fresh hopes of the United States and Iran reaching a peace deal to end the Middle East war.
International benchmark Brent North Sea crude dived 6.2 percent to $103.04 per barrel.
The main US contract West Texas Intermediate slid 6.4 percent to $95.68 per barrel.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi called Wednesday for an end to hostilities in the Middle East and for the United States and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz "as soon as possible", during talks with his Iranian counterpart.
"China considers that a complete cessation of fighting must be achieved without delay, that it is even more unacceptable to restart hostilities, and that continuing to negotiate remains essential," he said, according to a statement from his ministry after the talks with Abbas Araghchi in Beijing.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi that China was "deeply distressed" over the war that has lasted more than two months and said a "comprehensive ceasefire" was needed.
China's top diplomat met with Araghchi in Beijing, the first time the Iranian foreign minister traveled to China since the war with the U.S. and Israel started Feb. 28.
"We believe that a comprehensive ceasefire is urgently needed, that a resumption of hostilities is not acceptable, and that it is particularly important to remain committed to dialogue and negotiations," Wang said, according to a video of the meeting.
A container ship owned by French shipping company CMA CGM was the "target of an attack" in the Strait of Hormuz, the major shipping firm said on Wednesday.
"The CMA CGM San Antonio was the target of an attack yesterday while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in injuries among crew members and damage to the vessel," the shipping firm told AFP, adding those injured had been evacuated for treatment.
Israel's military on Wednesday issued a new evacuation warning for a dozen villages in southern Lebanon ahead of expected strikes, despite a truce with Lebanon intended to halt the fighting with Iran-backed Hezbollah.
"For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move away from the villages and towns by at least 1,000 metres into open areas," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X, listing 12 villages.
Iran has launched a new system to control ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported, continuing a maritime standoff that now involves a US blockade and threats of military action.
Under the new rules, all ships planning to pass through the narrow waterway must receive permission via email from Iranian authorities, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting state-run Press TV. Iran is calling the initiative a "sovereign governance system."
Ships would be required to adjust their operations accordingly and obtain permission before entering the waterway, Press TV reported. It described the initiative as a "sovereign governance system" now in effect in the strategic chokepoint.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for talks in Beijing on Wednesday, according to China's Xinhua news agency.
China is a key customer for Iranian oil, defying sanctions imposed by the United States as Washington seeks to choke off revenue to Tehran.
Xinhua did not immediately provide more details about the talks.
Araghchi arrived in Beijing on Wednesday morning, Iranian local media reported.
"During this visit, our country's Foreign Minister will discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments with his Chinese counterpart," Fars news agency said.
Australia will establish a national fuel stockpile of one billion litres to shield the nation from an energy crisis triggered by war in the Middle East, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday.
"Our number one priority remains shielding Australia from the worst effects of this crisis," Albanese told reporters.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Beijing on Wednesday morning ahead of scheduled talks with China's top diplomat Wang Yi, according to Iran's Tasnim and Fars news agencies.
"Seyyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Beijing... at the head of a diplomatic delegation. During this visit, our country's Foreign Minister will discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments with his Chinese counterpart," Fars reported.
China is a key customer for Iranian oil, defying sanctions imposed by the United States as Washington seeks to choke off revenue to Tehran.
Araghchi's trip comes before US President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to China on May 14-15 to see President Xi Jinping - a trip he delayed after the United States and Israel attacked Iran.
US President Donald Trump said that 'Project Freedom' will be paused "for a short period of time". The operation to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz will be halted because progress has been made toward reaching a deal with Iran, the US president says.
A cargo vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said in a statement.
"A verified source reported a cargo vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile," in the strategic waterway, the agency said, adding that the incident was reported around 1830 GMT on Tuesday.
The environmental impact of the strike is unknown and an investigation is underway.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran must "accept the reality of the situation" and return to the negotiation table in order to achieve a complete solution to the crisis in West Asia, as Washington seeks to better understand the scope of issues Tehran may be willing to discuss.
Addressing a press briefing, Rubio said US officials are currently working to identify the areas Iran may be open to engaging on, suggesting that any early-stage understanding could begin with broader, high-level parameters rather than a detailed agreement.
Global oil prices slid sharply during early Wednesday trade (May 6), with major crude benchmarks falling more than 3% as traders weighed easing market fears and profit-taking ahead of the weekend. At about 7:08 am Tokyo time, US WTI crude futures were trading around $102.27 a barrel, down $3.91, or 3.7%, while Brent crude slipped to $110.29, a loss of $4.15, or 3.6%, as per OilPrice.org. Both benchmarks have been sensitive to shifting global economic and geopolitical dynamics this week.
The US has completed its offensive operations against Iran, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, echoing statements to Congress nearly a month into a fragile ceasefire.
"The operation is over — Epic Fury — as the president notified Congress. We're done with that stage of it," Rubio told reporters at the White House.
It's an indication the ceasefire is holding despite a barrage of Iranian missile and drone attacks on the UAE, after the US started escorting commercial ships passing Hormuz Strait under "Project Freedom".
The United States and its Gulf allies have proposed a U.N. resolution threatening Iran with sanctions or other measures if it doesn’t halt attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, stop imposing “illegal tolls,” and disclose the placement of all naval mines to allow freedom of navigation.
The draft Security Council resolution, obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press, also demands that Iran “immediately participate in and enable” United Nations efforts to establish a humanitarian corridor in the strait for the delivery of vital aid, fertilizer and other goods.
Iran has reportedly launched two Shahed-136 drones at the Komala Party's Surdash camp in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah Governorate late Tuesday, around 11:35 p.m. local time. The Komala Party, which advocates for Kurdish rights in Iran, and local authorities confirmed the attack . No injuries were reported among party members, Peshmerga fighters, or their families. Komala called it aggression against civilians and a sovereignty violation, amid a pattern of Iranian strikes on exiled Kurdish groups despite a US-brokered ceasefire. Videos of the drones and blasts have spread online, with Kurdish advocates calling for international protection.
The United Nations has expressed "deep concern" over the missile and drone attacks launched by Iran against the UAE, which resulted in at least three injuries and caused a fire at an oil facility in the Fujairah oil industrial zone late on Monday.
This came in remarks made on Tuesday (early Wednesday in Asia) by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the United Nations, in which he also voiced concern over a number of strikes in the region targeting vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, noting that this reflects the increasing risk of a resurgence of hostilities amid rising tensions surrounding the ceasefire.
Iran's military on Tuesday denied launching any attacks on the UAE over the past days, after the Gulf country accused Tehran of launching drone and missile barrages.
"The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran did not launch any missile or drone operation against the United Arab Emirates these past days," the Khatam al-Anbiya central command said in a statement.
The Indian government approved a $27.3 billion credit guarantee scheme on Tuesday to help businesses survive short-term cash problems caused by the Middle East war, including airlines hit by surging fuel prices.
The scheme is intended to help businesses get access to loans until March next year so they can ride out the crisis, prevent layoffs and avoid an economic slowdown.
"The proposed credit guarantee scheme is a major step to help businesses... and the airline sector, to ensure their additional working capital needs," a government statement said.
"It will also promote uninterrupted domestic production and maintain the resilience of the ecosystem," it said.
The proposal was approved by a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet on Tuesday.
The credit line will operate for five years for most businesses and seven years for airlines, the statement said.
Day 67: 'Project Freedom' paused 'for a short period': Trump
Day 66: UAE intercepts 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, 4 drones
Day 65: Iran says US options are 'impossible' war or 'bad deal'
Day 64: Iran tightens grip on Hormuz waters under new IRGC rules
Day 63: Trump says 'not satisfied' with new Iran proposal
Day 62: Iran's supreme leader says, 'US suffered disgraceful defeat'
Day 61: Iran's Ghalibaf mocks Trump's blockade