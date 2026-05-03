Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that the United States was "suffocating" Iran's leadership through an "economic blockade" launched alongside the US military offensive.

"This began with the order last March from President Trump on max pressure, and three weeks ago the President gave the order to Treasury myself to begin Economic Fury," Bessent said in a Fox News interview, referring to his department's initiative to supplement the Pentagon's "Operation Epic Fury."

"We are suffocating the regime, and they are not able to pay their soldiers. This is a real economic blockade, and it is in all parts of government - all hands on deck," he told the Sunday Morning Futures programme.

Both Iran and the United States have imposed restrictions on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passageway for the energy industry exporting hydrocarbons from the Gulf.

While Iran has blocked most shipping in the passageway, the US Navy says it is blocking all ships heading to or from Iranian ports. Both sides are said to be negotiating as a fragile ceasefire holds.