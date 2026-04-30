The UAE joined OPEC through Abu Dhabi in 1967 and remained part of the group after the federation was formed in 1971. It has since been one of the key Gulf producers within OPEC, alongside Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Middle East producers account for roughly 30% of global oil supply, making any shift in the region’s production strategy significant for the wider market.

The move comes at a sensitive time for global energy markets. Oil prices have stayed elevated because of the Iran war, while restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz have added pressure to shipping and supply routes. Any change in production policy from a major Gulf producer is likely to be watched closely by traders, governments and consumers.

The UAE announced on Tuesday that it will leave the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the wider OPEC+ alliance effective May 1, 2026. The decision ends nearly six decades of UAE participation in coordinated oil production policy and gives the country more freedom to set output based on its own capacity plans and market conditions.

The country has been investing heavily in expanding its production capacity and plans to raise output capacity from about 3.4 million barrels per day to 5 million barrels per day by 2027. Leaving OPEC and OPEC+ removes the UAE from quota agreements, giving it more flexibility to bring new capacity to market when it chooses.

“This is a policy decision, it has been done after a careful look at current and future policies related to level of production,” he told Reuters, adding that the UAE did not raise the issue with other countries before making the decision.

“We believe that the world is currently under supplied, and our exit at this time is the right time for it, because it will have a minimum impact on the price.”

The decision to be outside any constraint is something that important for us to ensure that we are attaining at the market condition, at the right time and at the right pace,” he said.

The UAE has said it continues to value its long-standing cooperation with OPEC, but the current phase requires faster decision-making and more room to respond to changes in global demand. Al Mazrouei said the country remains committed to working with other producers to support energy security.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.