Will oil prices rise or fall in the months after UAE exits OPEC?

Several analysts point to limited short-term impact but greater long-term uncertainty
Dubai: The UAE’s decision to exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the wider OPEC+ alliance from May 1, 2026, is raising questions over how global oil prices will respond, with analysts pointing to limited short-term impact but greater long-term uncertainty.
The move, announced via state news agency WAM, follows a review of production policy and capacity, with the UAE seeking greater flexibility outside quota constraints while continuing to supply markets in a “gradual and measured manner.”
The central issue for markets is whether increased production autonomy from a major Gulf producer will translate into lower prices or introduce greater volatility over time.
Brent crude has stayed above $111 per barrel on the day of the announcement, reflecting supply disruption and shipping bottlenecks that have limited the movement of oil despite available production capacity.
Michael Brown, Senior Research Strategist at Pepperstone, said the announcement was more notable for its timing than its substance. “In many ways, the main surprise regarding today's announcement… is in its timing, as opposed to its substance,” he said, adding that “the near-term implications of the move are likely to be relatively limited.”
He said logistics remain the dominant constraint. “As the US-Iran conflict continues, and the Strait of Hormuz remains impassable, the most significant issue for the crude market is not production, but actually shipping product to where it is needed.”
Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei, UAE's Energy Minister, told Reuters the move followed a policy review. “This is a policy decision… after a careful look at current and future policies related to level of production,” he said, adding the UAE did not consult other countries.
Al Mazrouei told CNBC the decision came after “a very careful and long review,” saying flexibility was needed to respond to market conditions “at the right time and at the right pace,” particularly at a time when global supply requires agility.
He said the timing was intended to minimise disruption, noting the market is currently undersupplied and that the UAE’s exit would have “a minimum impact on the price.”
Al Mazrouei told CNN that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz was a key factor, saying the decision was taken at a point when it would not significantly affect prices because “everyone is constrained, including us,” and describing the move as a “sovereign national decision.”
The UAE had been producing around 3.4 million barrels per day before the conflict, with plans to increase capacity to about 5 million barrels per day by 2027 following years of investment.
Analysts say that expansion is central to the decision and helps explain the shift away from quota-based production agreements.
Sam North, Market Analyst at eToro, said the UAE’s investment cycle had increasingly come into conflict with OPEC+ limits. “The UAE has spent heavily to lift production capacity toward 5 million barrels per day, and OPEC+ quotas had increasingly looked like it was stifling a growing economy,” he said.
At the same time, global inventories have been drawn down sharply. Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, said the conflict has “drained global commercial and strategic crude inventories, leaving the market facing a prolonged rebuilding phase once hostilities end,” suggesting additional UAE supply could be absorbed without sharply lowering prices in the near term.
While short-term effects may be limited, analysts see more significant implications over a longer horizon, particularly once logistical constraints ease and additional supply can reach markets.
Hansen said the UAE’s exit removes “the production quota straitjacket that for years frustrated the oil-rich nation,” potentially enabling higher output and increased market share. However, the move also weakens coordinated supply management.
Jorge Leon, Head of Geopolitical Analysis at Rystad Energy, said the UAE’s departure removes one of OPEC’s key sources of spare capacity. “A structurally weaker OPEC… will find it increasingly difficult to calibrate supply and stabilize prices,” he said.
North said the decision “raises the risk” of a shift toward market share competition if other producers follow suit.
The decision comes amid wider changes in the oil market, including rising U.S. production, which now exceeds 13 million barrels per day, and weakening cohesion within OPEC following Qatar’s exit in 2019.
Dr Sahitya Chaturvedi, Secretary General of the Indian Business & Professional Council Dubai under Dubai Chamber of Commerce, said the move comes at a time of elevated prices and supply disruption. “With Brent crude at $111–113 per barrel and global supply disruption exceeding 10 million barrels per day… this may drive short-term volatility but enhance future supply responsiveness,” he said.
Taken together, analysts say the UAE’s exit may not immediately shift prices but could reshape supply dynamics over time, with the balance between increased output and reduced coordination likely to determine whether markets stabilise or become more volatile.