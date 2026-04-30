New rates take effect from Friday, reflecting global market trends
Dubai: The UAE Fuel Price Committee on Thursday announced the retail prices for petrol and diesel for May 2026.
Under the new rates, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.66 per litre, compared to Dh3.39 in April, while Special 95 petrol is priced at Dh3.55 per litre, compared to Dh3.28 last month.
E-Plus petrol will sell for Dh3.48 per litre, from Dh3.20 in April. Diesel prices will now cost Dh4.69 per litre, compared to Dh4.69 previously.
The new prices will take effect from May 1, 2026.
The UAE Fuel Price Committee reviews and adjusts retail petrol and diesel prices at the end of each month to reflect changes in global fuel markets.