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10 ways to save money as oil prices surge above $100: IEA

International Energy Agency outlines steps as oil tops $100 after Hormuz Strait disruption

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The war in the Middle East is creating a major energy crisis, said the IEA.
The war in the Middle East is creating a major energy crisis, said the IEA.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: The International Energy Agency (IEA) has outlined 10 immediate ways households, businesses and governments can save money as oil prices surge above $100 per barrel following what it calls the largest supply disruption in global oil market history.

The crisis stems from the US-Israel war on Iran, which has severely reduced shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a key artery that normally carries around 20 per cent of global oil consumption, or roughly 20 million barrels per day.

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The loss of these flows has tightened markets sharply, pushing up not just crude prices but also refined fuels such as diesel, jet fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

While countries have already responded with supply-side measures — including a record 400 million barrel release from emergency reserves — the IEA says these alone are not enough.

“The war in the Middle East is creating a major energy crisis, including the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market. In the absence of a swift resolution, the impacts on energy markets and economies are set to become more and more severe,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

“As the global energy authority, the IEA is doing everything we can to support the stability of energy markets. We have recently launched the largest ever release of IEA emergency oil stocks – and I am in close contact with key governments around the world, including major energy producers and consumers, as part of our international energy diplomacy,” Birol said.

Measures to adopt

In addition, Birol said today’s report provides a menu of immediate and concrete measures that governments, businesses and households can take on the demand side to shelter consumers from the impacts of this crisis.

“It draws on the IEA’s decades of expertise in this field and highlights measures that have been proven to work in practice in different contexts. I believe it will be of use to governments around the world, in both advanced and developing economies, in these challenging times,” Birol added.

Why demand cuts matter

The agency stressed that reducing demand is a “critical and immediate tool” to ease pressure on consumers, improve affordability and support energy security until normal supply flows resume.

Road transport — which accounts for around 45% of global oil demand — is the biggest focus, though the recommendations also cover aviation, cooking and industry.

The 10 ways to save money

So, what are the 10 ways to save money? IEA’s report highlights simple, proven actions that can quickly cut fuel use and lower household expenses:

1. Work from home where possible
Cuts fuel use by reducing daily commuting.

2. Reduce highway speed limits by at least 10 km/h
Lower speeds reduce fuel consumption across vehicles.

3. Use public transport
Switching from private cars to buses and trains reduces oil demand.

4. Alternate private car access in cities
Number-plate rotation systems can cut congestion and fuel use.

5. Car sharing and efficient driving
Higher occupancy and eco-driving lower fuel consumption.

6. Improve efficiency in deliveries and freight
Better driving, maintenance and load optimisation reduce diesel use.

7. Divert LPG use from transport
Preserves LPG for essential needs like cooking.

8. Avoid air travel where alternatives exist
Reduces demand for jet fuel, especially business travel.

9. Switch to modern cooking solutions
Electric cooking can reduce reliance on LPG.

10. Improve industrial efficiency and switch feedstocks
Helps reduce oil consumption and free up fuel for critical uses.

The IEA said that while these demand-side measures cannot fully offset the scale of the supply disruption, widespread adoption can “play a meaningful role” in lowering costs, reducing market strain and preserving fuel for essential uses.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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US-Israel-Iran waroil price

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