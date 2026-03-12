How record release of oil reserves can stabilise price of ‘liquid gold’ worldwide

Dubai: Global oil markets have been under pressure as tensions in the Middle East disrupt shipments and threaten supply routes. A new move by the International Energy Agency aims to stabilise prices.

About one-fifth of the world’s oil shipments normally pass through this narrow waterway linking the Arabian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. According to the IEA, exports of crude and refined products from the region have fallen to less than 10% of pre-war levels.

Oil prices rise quickly when markets fear supply shortages. Recent tensions in the region have disrupted oil flows from the Gulf. Iran has targeted shipping and energy infrastructure and has effectively halted cargo traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The IEA said it will release 400 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves, the largest coordinated release in its history. The decision was taken by its 32 member countries to help offset disruptions to global energy supplies.

The planned release of 400 million barrels is the biggest coordinated action ever taken by the IEA. The previous record was 182.7 million barrels, released in 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted global energy supplies. The size of the current release reflects the scale of disruption facing global oil markets.

Even before the oil physically reaches markets, the announcement itself can calm traders by signalling that governments are ready to intervene.

The IEA created its emergency oil reserve system in 1974, after the Arab oil embargo triggered a global energy crisis. Since then, the reserves have been used during major disruptions such as the wars in Iraq and Libya and the energy shock following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

